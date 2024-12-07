Mariah Carey blames ‘bad lighting’ in Spotify Christmas video claiming to be AI-generated

Mariah Carey is denying claims that her 2024 Spotify Wrapped video message to fans was AI-generated.

Carey, dubbed the "Queen of Christmas," addressed the viral video that caused a stir among fans.

"Bad lighting and a red lip have you all thinking this is AI??" Carey, 55, declared on X. "There’s a reason I’m not a fan of either of those things!"

The "All I Want for Christmas" shared her comments ahead of her Boston performance.

In the Spotify Wrapped video message, Carey was seen wearing a red and white Santa Claus dress, with Christmas lights in the background.

"Thank you so much for listening to my music on Spotify. Your support through the year is the greatest gift I could ask for," she shared in the video.

"This year we're celebrating the 30th anniversary of my album ‘Merry Christmas.’ I hope you enjoy listening to it and I can't wait to share new music with you soon."

She concluded her personal Spotify video message by blowing a kiss and wishing her fans a happy holiday season.

Several fans were convinced that Carey’s video was AI-generated.

"For half a second, I literally thought this was AI earlier… you just look so perfect!" one fan wrote.

Another comment read, "I thought it was AI too… But I’m glad you did the message!"

"Wait it’s not AI?…" others questioned.

Comments continued to point out that Carey criticized the staff responsible for "bad lighting."

"Not the shade at the lighting crew," a fan added.

Carey’s comments come amid a fight that broke out in the middle of one of her Christmas concerts.

While the Grammy winner was in the middle of performing, "All I Want for Christmas is You" two men shoved each other in the audience during the heated exchange.

In the video, a woman attempted to hold one of the men back, while Carey appeared unphased during the brawl.

The fight seemingly began after a woman sitting close to the stage shoved another woman sitting in front of her. The blonde woman who got pushed turned and threw her drink at the brunette behind her, according to video shared online. The two men presumably then got involved.

"Where's the f---ing security???" someone off-screen can be heard saying.

Meanwhile, Carey kept performing her hit Christmas song to close out the show.

Carey's Christmas hit has been a holiday staple since it was released in 1994. "All I Want for Christmas is You" topped the Billboard Hot 100 and has sold more than 10 million copies.

Fox News Digital's Lauyrn Overhultz contributed to this report.