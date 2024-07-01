Celebrating Margot Robbie's road to fame: 'Wolf of Wall Street', 'Barbie' and more movie hits

Image 1 of 15 next

Margot Robbie, born in Dalby, Australia on July 2, 1990, is an Oscar-nominated actress who received her big break when she starred in the popular film "The Wolf of Wall Street" opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, Matthew McConaughey and Jonah Hill.

Robbie's career in acting began with TV shows such as the Australian soap opera "Neighbours" and the short-lived ABC series "Pan Am" where she acted as a flight attendant.

Robbie's first big screen movie was the 2013 film "About Time." Before that, she had been in two Australian films, "Vigilante" and "I.C.U."

Over the years, Robbie has acted in movies including "Focus," "Z for Zachariah," "The Legend of Tarzan," "Whiskey, Tango Foxtrot," "I, Tonya," "Terminal," "Slaughterhouse Rulez," "Mary Queen of Scots, "Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood" and "Bombshell." Of these films, she was nominated for Oscars in "I, Tonya" and "Bombshell."

One of Robbie's most well-known roles was playing Harley Quinn, where she starred as the likable villain in three different films.

She first emerged as the character in the 2016 film "Suicide Squad." In 2020, she starred again as Quinn in "Birds of Prey" and in 2021, she appeared in "The Suicide Squad".

One of Robbie's most recent roles was in the summer blockbuster hit "Barbie." A massive cast of A-list celebrities appeared in the film alongside her including Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, America Ferrara and Rhea Perlman, among many others. The 2023 movie was nominated for best picture at the Oscars, but "Oppenheimer" came out victorious.

Robbie is co-founder of the production company, LuckyChap Entertainment. Her husband, director Tom Ackerley, is also one of the company's founders.

The couple wed in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia on Dec. 18, 2016.

LuckyChap has produced a number of recent projects, including "Barbie" and "Saltburn."