ENTERTAINMENT

Celebrating Margot Robbie's road to fame: 'Wolf of Wall Street', 'Barbie' and more movie hits

A look back at the movies and TV shows starring Hollywood star Margot Robbie

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
  • Margot Robbie in "Pan Am"
    Image 1 of 15

    Before acting in movies, Margot Robbie was part of several TV shows, including the Australian soap opera "Neighbours" and the ABC series "Pan Am." (Eric Liebowitz/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

  • Leonardo DiCaprio Margot Robbie
    Image 2 of 15

    Robbie's big break was when she played Naomi Lapaglia in the 2013 movie "The Wolf of Wall Street" opposite Leonardo DiCaprio. (Getty Images)

  • Margot Robbie
    Image 3 of 15

    Robbie was born on July 2, 1990, in Darby, Australia, to her parents, Sarie Kessler and Doug Robbie. She is one of four children in the Robbie family. (Jim Spellman/WireImage)

  • Margot Robbie, Will Smith
    Image 4 of 15

    In 2015, Robbie starred alongside Will Smith as the female lead in the crime comedy film "Focus". (Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

  • Margot Robbie at "The Legend of Tarzan" premiere
    Image 5 of 15

    In 2016, Robbie played Jane in the action-packed film "The Legend of Tarzan" with Alexander Skarsgård, Christoph Waltz and Samuel L. Jackson. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

  • Margot Robbie at "Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot" premiere
    Image 6 of 15

    Also in 2016, Robbie appeared in the war film "Whiskey Tango Foxtrot" with Tina Fey, Martin Freeman, Christopher Abbott and Billy Bob Thorton. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

  • Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie
    Image 7 of 15

    Robbie is married to director Tom Ackerley. They met in 2013 when they were working together on the WWII film "Suite Française." They wed in 2016 in Byron Bay, located in Australia.  (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

  • Margot Robbie "Suicide Squad" premiere
    Image 8 of 15

    To date, Robbie has portrayed Harley Quinn in three movies. The first was "Suicide Squad" in 2016. She then starred in a feature film, "Birds of Prey," in 2020. The 2021 film, "The Suicide Squad," was the latest that saw Robbie as Quinn. (Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

  • Tonya Harding with Margot Robbie
    Image 9 of 15

    Robbie received her first Oscar nomination for the movie "I, Tonya." The film was based on competitive ice skater Tonya Harding. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for NEON)

  • Margot Robbie and her mom
    Image 10 of 15

    Robbie is very close with her mom, Sarie Kessler, and often brings her as her plus one to red carpet events. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Margot Robbie at "Amsterdam" premiere
    Image 11 of 15

    Robbie starred in the mystery movie "Amsterdam" in 2022. The movie also starred Christian Bale, John David Washington, Anya-Taylor Joy and Taylor Swift. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK)

  • Margot Robbie at "Babylon" premiere
    Image 12 of 15

    "Babylon" is a 2022 film centered around the early days of Hollywood. The movie also stars Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire and Emma Stone. (Lia Toby/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

  • Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie at "Barbie" premiere
    Image 13 of 15

    "Barbie" was a highly anticipated film. It was one of the biggest summer blockbusters of 2023 along with "Oppenheimer." Both movies were nominated for best motion picture of the year at the Oscars. "Oppenheimer" won the award. (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • Margot Robbie wearing choker pearls and a light pink dress with a furry top
    Image 14 of 15

    Margot Robbie recruited John Cena to be in the film, "Barbie" as one of the Ken actors. (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • "Barbie" star Margot Robbie
    Image 15 of 15

    Robbie's "Barbie" press tour leading into the premiere of the film was a hit. She appeared on red carpets in California, Sydney, Mexico City and London, among other locations. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Margot Robbie, born in Dalby, Australia on July 2, 1990, is an Oscar-nominated actress who received her big break when she starred in the popular film "The Wolf of Wall Street" opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, Matthew McConaughey and Jonah Hill.

Robbie's career in acting began with TV shows such as the Australian soap opera "Neighbours" and the short-lived ABC series "Pan Am" where she acted as a flight attendant.

Robbie's first big screen movie was the 2013 film "About Time." Before that, she had been in two Australian films, "Vigilante" and "I.C.U." 

Over the years, Robbie has acted in movies including "Focus," "Z for Zachariah," "The Legend of Tarzan," "Whiskey, Tango Foxtrot," "I, Tonya," "Terminal," "Slaughterhouse Rulez," "Mary Queen of Scots, "Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood" and "Bombshell." Of these films, she was nominated for Oscars in "I, Tonya" and "Bombshell." 

One of Robbie's most well-known roles was playing Harley Quinn, where she starred as the likable villain in three different films. 

She first emerged as the character in the 2016 film "Suicide Squad." In 2020, she starred again as Quinn in "Birds of Prey" and in 2021, she appeared in "The Suicide Squad".

One of Robbie's most recent roles was in the summer blockbuster hit "Barbie." A massive cast of A-list celebrities appeared in the film alongside her including Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, America Ferrara and Rhea Perlman, among many others. The 2023 movie was nominated for best picture at the Oscars, but "Oppenheimer" came out victorious. 

Robbie is co-founder of the production company, LuckyChap Entertainment. Her husband, director Tom Ackerley, is also one of the company's founders. 

The couple wed in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia on Dec. 18, 2016.

LuckyChap has produced a number of recent projects, including "Barbie" and "Saltburn."

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

