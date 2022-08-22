How did Margot Robbie get famous? A look at the 'Suicide Squad' star's career and personal life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Margot Robbie really started to rise in fame after playing Naomi Lapaglia in "The Wolf of Wall Street" in 2013 alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

Before that major role, she did act in other things like the Australian soap opera, "Neighbours" where she played Donna Freedman and the ABC series "Pan Am," which only lasted one season. Her first movie role was in the 2013 film "About Time."

Some other movies that Robbie held roles in are "Focus," "Z for Zachariah," "The Legend of Tarzan," "Whisky, Tango Foxtrot," "Terminal," "Slaughterhouse Rulez," "Mary Queen of Scots, "Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood" and "Bombshell."

MARGOT ROBBIE LOOKS UNRECOGNIZABLE AS SHE ROCKS RACY OUTFIT FOR FILMING OF ‘BABYLON’

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

Some of Robbie's biggest movie roles were playing Harley Quinn in two "Suicide Squad" movies and also in her own feature film "Birds of Prey." Another one of her big roles was playing the Olympic ice skater, Tony Harding in the 2017 movie "I, Tonya." Robbie is also acting in the live action "Barbie" movie with Ryan Gosling.

Is Margot Robbie married?

Robbie is married to director Tom Ackerley. The two first met when they were working together on the WWII film "Suite Francaise" in 2013. They were rumored to have gotten engaged in 2016.

The pair officially tied the knot in Australia close to where the actress grew up. The married pair has worked together in many movies including "I, Tonya, "Terminal" and the upcoming live action "Barbie" movie and have their own production company that they started in 2014 called LuckyChap Entertainment.

MARGOT ROBBIE DETAILS ‘SURREAL’ NIGHT SHE THOUGHT SHE DIED AFTER PASSING OUT DRUNK AT AN AWARDS SHOW

Has Margot Robbie won an Oscar?

Robbie has been nominated for two Academy Awards, but she hasn't won any to date. The first Academy Award she was nominated for was best performance by an actress in a leading role for "I, Tonya" in 2018.

She was then nominated for a second Academy Award in 2020 for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "Bombshell" in 2020.

When did Margot Robbie start playing Harley Quinn?

Robbie portrayed Harley Quinn in three different movies that came out within a five-year period.

MARGOT ROBBIE ‘HATES’ BEING CALLED THIS ONE WORD

The first time she emerged as Harley Quinn was in the 2016 "Suicide Squad" movie. She reprised her role in 2020 with her own feature film "Birds of Prey." The newest movie starring Robbie came out in 2021 with James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad."

In an interview with Fox News, Robbie talked about playing Harley Quinn and how she feels like she has "peaked" in show business.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

"I feel like I have peaked and maybe it's all downhill from here," she said. "Maybe I'm at the top and it can’t get any better. I hope that's not the case because I still feel like I have a lot to give and there's still a lot of directors I want to work with. And, you know, I'm just going to keep climbing as long as I can."