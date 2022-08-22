Expand / Collapse search
Margot Robbie
Published

How did Margot Robbie get famous? A look at the 'Suicide Squad' star's career and personal life

Robbie has played Harley Quinn in three movies including her own feature film, 'Birds of Prey'

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn; Johnny Depp dropped Video

Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn; Johnny Depp dropped

Hollywood Nation: 28-year-old actress Margot Robbie reveals a first-look photo from the upcoming 'Birds of Prey' movie; 55-year-old actor Johnny Depp will no longer star in Universal's reboot of 'The Invisible Man.'

Margot Robbie really started to rise in fame after playing Naomi Lapaglia in "The Wolf of Wall Street" in 2013 alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. 

Before that major role, she did act in other things like the Australian soap opera, "Neighbours" where she played Donna Freedman and the ABC series "Pan Am," which only lasted one season. Her first movie role was in the 2013 film "About Time." 

Some other movies that Robbie held roles in are "Focus," "Z for Zachariah," "The Legend of Tarzan," "Whisky, Tango Foxtrot," "Terminal," "Slaughterhouse Rulez," "Mary Queen of Scots, "Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood" and "Bombshell."

  • Margot Robbie at fashion show
    Image 1 of 4

    Margot Robbie's first roles were in the Australian soap opera "Neighbours" and the television series "Pan Am." (GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley
    Image 2 of 4

    Margot Robbie is married to director Tom Ackerley. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

  • Margot Robbie at premiere
    Image 3 of 4

    One of Margot Robbie's most well known roles was playing Harley Quinn in "The Suicide Squad" movies and in "Birds of Prey."  (Lia Toby/Getty Images)

  • Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie on the set of the "Barbie" movie
    Image 4 of 4

    Margot Robbie is starring in the live action "Barbie" movie with Ryan Gosling.  ( MEGA/GC Images)

Some of Robbie's biggest movie roles were playing Harley Quinn in two "Suicide Squad" movies and also in her own feature film "Birds of Prey." Another one of her big roles was playing the Olympic ice skater, Tony Harding in the 2017 movie "I, Tonya." Robbie is also acting in the live action "Barbie" movie with Ryan Gosling.

Is Margot Robbie married?

Robbie is married to director Tom Ackerley. The two first met when they were working together on the WWII film "Suite Francaise" in 2013. They were rumored to have gotten engaged in 2016.

The pair officially tied the knot in Australia close to where the actress grew up. The married pair has worked together in many movies including "I, Tonya, "Terminal" and the upcoming live action "Barbie" movie and have their own production company that they started in 2014 called LuckyChap Entertainment.

Margot Robbie has been nominated for two Academy Awards in her time as an actress. 

Margot Robbie has been nominated for two Academy Awards in her time as an actress.  (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences)

Has Margot Robbie won an Oscar?

Robbie has been nominated for two Academy Awards, but she hasn't won any to date. The first Academy Award she was nominated for was best performance by an actress in a leading role for "I, Tonya" in 2018. 

She was then nominated for a second Academy Award in 2020 for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "Bombshell" in 2020.

When did Margot Robbie start playing Harley Quinn? 

Robbie portrayed Harley Quinn in three different movies that came out within a five-year period.

Margot Robbie played Harley Quinn in the 2016 movie "The Suicide Squad" and in James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" movie in 2021. She also played the character in the 2020 movie "Birds of Prey." 

Margot Robbie played Harley Quinn in the 2016 movie "The Suicide Squad" and in James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" movie in 2021. She also played the character in the 2020 movie "Birds of Prey."  (Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

The first time she emerged as Harley Quinn was in the 2016 "Suicide Squad" movie. She reprised her role in 2020 with her own feature film "Birds of Prey." The newest movie starring Robbie came out in 2021 with James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad." 

In an interview with Fox News, Robbie talked about playing Harley Quinn and how she feels like she has "peaked" in show business. 

"I feel like I have peaked and maybe it's all downhill from here," she said. "Maybe I'm at the top and it can’t get any better. I hope that's not the case because I still feel like I have a lot to give and there's still a lot of directors I want to work with. And, you know, I'm just going to keep climbing as long as I can."

