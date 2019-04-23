Maren Morris shines in neon corset and leather shorts at Coachella

Maren Morris hit the stage at Coachella to perform her hit song "The Middle" with Zedd.

For the country singer's first performance at the musical festival, the 29-year-old opted for a neon-green bustier top and Daisy Duke-worthy leather shorts.

She completed the look with a long, blonde wig, fishnet stockings and matching neon shoes.

The "Girl" singer shocked the crowd when she joined Zedd onstage to perform their 2018 No. 1 dance hit. The pair also collaborated with Grey for the song.

Morris earned several Grammy nomination for "The Middle" but failed to bring an award home for the tune. She did, however, win Best Country Solo Performance in 2017 for "My Church."

Fox News caught up with the country singer in January 2018 when she explained why she takes her genre's unofficial mantra of two chords and a truth very seriously, as well as why she's never shy to speak her mind.

"I think music, along with social change, is so interconnected and I don't shy away from it because that's what causes change to happen, positive change," she told us at the time.