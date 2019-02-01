Country star Maren Morris sizzles in red bikini

Maren Morris is living her best life.

On Friday, the 28-year-old country star shared a photo of herself soaking up some sun while on vacation in Mexico.

"Te amo, mexico," Morris captioned the picture, which featured the "Girl" singer rocking a red string bikini with a drink in hand.

Since her first-ever single — "My Church" — debuted in 2015, Morris' career has taken. The musician already has one Grammy win under her belt and is up for five nominations next Sunday at the award show.

Last January, Fox News caught up with the country singer who explained why she takes her genre's unofficial mantra of two chords and a truth very seriously, as well as why she's never shy to speak her mind.

"I think music, along with social change, is so interconnected and I don't shy away from it because that's what causes change to happen, positive change," she told us at the time.