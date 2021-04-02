Maren Morris uplifts mothers in body image post about ‘pressure’ to ‘snap back’ after birth: ‘Yeah, I’m proud’

Maren Morris is working on herself at her own pace.

The 30-year-old country star shared an uplifting message for women and mothers on Friday, eschewing societal pressures to bounce back after they’ve had a baby.

"[I] am never saying ‘trying to get my body back’ again," Morris wrote Friday in an Instagram post that showed images of the "Better than We Found It" singer relaxing on a bed and another that showed her doing side planks on a balance ball.

"No one took it, Morris said of her body. "I didn’t lose it like a set of keys. The pressure we put on mothers to ‘snap back’ is insurmountable and deeply troublesome."

Added the recent mom: "You are and always were a f--king badass. and yeah, I’m proud."

Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd, welcomed their 12-month-old son, Hayes Andrew, via an emergency C-section in March 2020.

In an Instagram post at the time, the "Line By Line" performer said she "learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand."

"All that mattered was that he got here safely," added the Grammy winner. "Having him in the middle of [the coronavirus pandemic] was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are."

In July, Morris told Andy Cohen that she would be refraining from sharing photos of Hayes’ face moving forward amid criticism she's received on social media.

"I'm gonna be a little more private about [Hayes]," she relayed to the radio and cable TV host on "Watch What Happens Live," adding that she’s not showing her son’s "face in photos on social media anymore."

"It's been so fun sharing photos of him, but I feel like ... you know, I can take someone saying my music sucks or I'm ruining country music, but for some reason, the mother card, I can't emotionally handle right now," Morris lamented. "So I was like, 'I'm just gonna protect myself and him from it.'"