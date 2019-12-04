Maren Morris flaunts baby bump in poolside photo during Hawaii getaway

Maren Morris is showing her baby bump to the world.

The "My Church" singer, 29, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a purple bikini lounging outside.

"Someone send a good virgin colada recipe," said Morris in the caption. "#2ndTrimester."

COUNTRY STAR BRETT KISSEL RECALLS RECEIVING A HANDWRITTEN NOTE FROM JOHNNY CASH ON THE DAY HE DIED

Morris' husband, singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd, offered a sweet comment on the photo, writing, "Hello babies."

GRAMMY AWARDS SNUBS INCLUDE TAYLOR SWIFT, MAREN MORRIS

The two announced the pregnancy back in October with an Instagram post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the 'GIRL' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out," Morris captioned a photo of herself and Hurd, 33, cuddled up with her baby bump on display.

"See you in 2020, little one," she added.