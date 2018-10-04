Honey Boo Boo battles Sarah Palin's grandson on 'DWTS: Juniors': 'It was very nerve-wracking'

Honey Boo Boo and Sarah Palin's grandson are learning to bust a move in the ballroom on "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors."

Alana Thompson, the country kid who previously took reality TV by storm on "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," is one of the 12 children starring on ABC's pint-sized "Dancing with the Stars" spinoff, along with Palin's daughter Bristol's son, Tripp Johnston.

Thompson told Fox News about dancing, "It was a very fun experience [but] it was very nerve-wracking. When I would go on stage, I would be like, 'Oh, my God, I can't do this.' But as soon as I get on stage, I'm like, 'I got this! It's me!'

"I have attitude," smiled Thompson, 12. "I'm a very confident person."

Viewers will see her being cheered on by her mother, "Mama June" Shannon, during the pre-taped show in which child celebrities are matched up with child pro dancers and adult "DWTS" mentors.

Thompson danced with youngster Tristan Ianiero and was mentored by Artem Chigvintsev of the adult "DWTS."

Pre-teen Thompson is a veteran of three previous reality shows—"Toddlers & Tiaras," "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," and "Mama June: From Not to Hot," which documented her mother's weight loss struggles.

While her mother's recent weight loss was dramatic, Alana said she didn't get into shape doing "DWTS: Juniors."

Her mentor disagreed, as Chigvintsev reminded her, "You were sweating every single day! Of course you were."

Thompson said, "It was actually really fun. I would look forward to it every day."

The former child beauty pageant competitor added, "The costumes were probably my favorite part because they were so blinged-out. The shoes were not my favorite part because they gave me blisters.

"My mom loved it. I think she just really liked the chance to scream in the audience," Thompson added.

Mama June told Fox News about watching her daughter on "Juniors," "It was awesome."

Famed "DWTS" pro Cheryl Burke, who mentors Stevie Wonder's son Mandla Morris, 13, on the show, said children and adults alike will enjoy the spinoff: "This is something that brings joy to the world. These kids really love each other. They were crying when their friends got eliminated."

Another dancer, Sasha Farber, who recently married fellow "DWTS" pro Emma Slater, said mentoring Sophia Pippen, 9, the daughter of NBA champ Scottie Pippen, had a profound effect on him: "If I could have kids, I would have them tomorrow. Working with these kids was a dream come true."

Kim Kardashian brought her daughter North West and niece Penelope Disick to cheer Sophia on at one of the "Juniors" show tapings. Kim is a close friend of Sophia's mom, Larsa Pippen.

"That was really nice that they were supporting me," little Sophia said.

Child actor Jason Maybaum, 10, who stars on the Disney Channel show, "Raven's Home," told Fox News, "People should watch Juniors because the show is really inspiring for younger kids."

He danced with child pro Elliana Walmsley--and their mentor Slater laughed, "They were running circles around me," adding that she and Farber might want to start a family of their own next year.

The other "Juniors" participants are: "MasterChef Junior" star Addison Osta Smith, 13; Spelling bee champ Akash Vukoti, 9: Actress Ariana Greenblatt, 10, who just wrapped filming Disney's "The One and Only Ivan"; "General Hospital" kid Hudson West, 10, Singer Mackenzie Ziegler, 14; Miles Brown, 13, of the hit TV show "black-ish," and girl skateboarder Sky Brown, 10.

"DWTS: Juniors" premieres this Sunday night, October 7, on ABC.