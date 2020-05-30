Maher defends Biden after 'you ain't black' gaffe: 'Why would a black person vote for Donald Trump?'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher offered a defense for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden following his recent "you ain't black" remark amid the uproar sparked from the death of George Floyd.

Maher began by knocking the former vice president for making the comment about African-American voters during his interview with "The Breakfast Club" radio host Charlamagne tha God.

"I actually must tell you, I hate when people use that sort of phrase, 'If you don't agree with this opinion I have, you ain't this' thing. You ain't a woman, you ain't an American, you ain't a patriot' I'm not for that," Maher told the panel. "But ... Trump is all-in on the cops and the cops, let's be honest, almost all of them are all-in on Trump. In that light, I kind of understand what Joe Biden is saying. Why would a black person vote for Donald Trump?"

Panelist Soledad O'Brien pushed back, telling Maher that Biden "didn't say that," calling his remarks to Charlamagne tha God "awkward and lame."

"I wish Biden hadn't had said that because, like you say, I hate when people say those things. ... But I don't think there's a huge number of black people who are supporting Donald Trump," O'Brien said.

Later on, Maher sounded the alarm about the perception of Democrats being so much in favor of the lockdowns amid the coronavirus outbreak that voters will blame them for a poor economy going into the November election.

"I always thought the response was too heavy-handed -- what's it gonna look [like] when November comes around? Who's gonna get blamed for this economy? I think it's the people who were the 'Let's shut everything, let's not even try anything Swedish-like,'" Maher said. "Because the economy is probably going to be a bigger issue in November."

Political scientist Ian Bremmer responded by saying that the "narrative" of wanting to reopen the economy will favor Trump but expressed concern that the president will wage a new "cold war" with China over constantly blaming Beijing for the pandemic.

However, Maher pressed the panel on the question.

"My question is, 'Who's going to get the blame? Are people going to say, 'Yeah, my business has been shut down and that's because the government shut it down'? I feel like that's going to be a problem for the Democrats," Maher said.

While Bremmer agreed that "it's tough to be the party of No," O'Brien was convinced that Trump will ultimately be blamed for the economy as the president who oversaw the response to the virus.