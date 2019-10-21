Maggie Rogers sexually harassed onstage while she was performing

Singer Maggie Rogers called out two men for sexually harassing her in the middle of a recent live performance in Austin, Texas.

The “Light On” singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a message and warning with fans about what happened the night prior. She says she was performing at the ACL Live show at the Moody Theater in Austin when two men shouted inappropriate things during her final song, “Alaska.”

“every night before the 'alaska' acoustic encore, i speak about gratitude and growth and change. it's the most vulnerable part of the set. just me and a guitar before i say goodnight,” Rogers wrote in her post. “Last night, in the middle of this speech a man yelled ‘take your top off.’ another joined in and yelled ‘you cute though.’”

DOLLY PARTON SAYS SHE’S BEEN ‘HARASSED’ AND ‘HAD TO PUT UP WITH A LOT OF BS’ IN CAREER

She continued: “i was stunned. Furious. Fuming. Confused. And also - on a really basic level - it really hurt my feelings.”

The star went on to explain that she takes her time on the stage very seriously and is typically supported by her “community.”

“We create a safe space to amplify each other. To allow relief. To allow release. There’s a deep amount of trust there,” Rogers wrote. “I step on stage every night with a deep reverence for the stage, my craft, and the privilege that is making music for my job. I’ve been writing and producing music for 10 years - my body is my greatest tool for communicating that work.”

CARDI B HAS HEATED RESPONSE TO CRITICS WHO DENY HER STORY OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT

The singer concluded her lengthy statement on the matter with a warning to anyone that may try to be inappropriate at a show of hers in the future.

“I want to use this moment to be very very clear. There is no space for harassment or disrespect or degradation of any kind at my show,” she wrote. “Be kind to each other out there.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rogers captioned the all-text Instagram post by quoting the first man that catcalled her, writing: “take your top off.”