Madonna joining Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in coronavirus relief efforts

Madonna is using her influence to help others during the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Like a Prayer” musician, 61, announced on Friday that she is joining Bill and Melinda Gates in working with their foundation to find a cure for COVID-19.

"I’m joining the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation effort to find a drug that will prevent or treat COVID-19. We need this to protect our health workers, the most vulnerable, and all of our friends and families," she wrote on her website.

"I’m talking about this: I am so impressed by the work of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator’s urgent efforts to find new or existing drugs that could effectively prevent or treat the disease.

"Harnessing the strength and knowledge of the research community, the Accelerator’s critical scientific progress will inform how we end this pandemic and prevent future impact from the virus. I send enormous gratitude and strength to the courageous first responders, medical professionals and scientists who are protecting our communities, those suffering and our most vulnerable," Madonna concluded.

In March, the entertainer canceled the last two stops of her tour in France.

The news of the cancellation comes after the country said it was banning events of more than 1,000 people to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Per Madonna's website, her shows in Paris on March 10 and 11 are no longer taking place.

“Following official notification from the Office of the Police this morning prohibiting all events with an audience attendance of over 1,000, Live Nation regrets to announce the final two Madame X performances previously re-scheduled to 10-March and 11-March are forced to be cancelled," the statement read.

It continued: “Tickets are refundable at point of purchase. We regret the disappointment to fans."

A rep for Madonna didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

