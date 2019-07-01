Madonna closes World Pride performance with message about gun control using police imagery

Madonna closed her World Pride performance in New York City over the weekend with a message about gun control in the U.S. as she thanked her fans in the LGBTQ community for their continued support.

The “Madame X” artist performed a 30-minute concert at River Island stage on Pier 97 in Manhattan on the day of the city's pride parade. She closed out the short set with her controversial new song “God Control,” which highlights gun violence in America with a graphic video depicting a mass shooting.

She performed the song live as the penultimate number in her show after hitting such classics as “Vogue” and “American Life.” According to Variety, she told the crowd that the biggest problem facing the United States today is “gun safety and gun control which is disproportionately affecting marginalized communities.”

With that, she reportedly performed the single, which featured her background dancers dressed as police officers wielding combat shields. The 60-year-old singer closed things out with her song “I Rise," accompanied by imagery of the Parkland students who helped start the March For Our Lives movement earlier this year.

Madonna also discussed the event’s acknowledgment of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots that sparked a liberation movement in the LGBTQ community.

“Fifty years of revolution,” she told the crowd. “Fifty years of freedom and fighting. Fifty years of putting up with discrimination, hatred and ignorance. Fifty years of not bowing down to fear. I’m so proud and honored to share this historical event with you. Fifty f---ing years. It’s insane. Are you with me?”

“Since I came to New York as a wee-little girl, I have always been embraced by queer nation,” Madonna continued. “I always felt like an outsider, but you made me feel like an insider, like somebody. So you must know how much I love and appreciate everyone here from the LGBTQ community.”

The singer's music video was previously criticized by a survivor of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, who said that the use of realistic images was "bringing up that pain" and was triggering for people who have experienced gun violence.