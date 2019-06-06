Madonna says Harvey Weinstein crossed 'lines and boundaries' with her, says Donald Trump is 'insecure'

Madonna is the latest star to call out Harvey Weinstein for alleged misconduct.

The "Madame X" singer claimed that the now-disgraced producer got away with his behavior in part because women allowed it out of fear and intimidation of the power he wielded in Hollywood.

"Harvey crossed lines and boundaries and was incredibly sexually flirtatious and forward with me when we were working together; he was married at the time, and I certainly wasn't interested," she told the New York Times Magazine in an interview published Wednesday. "I was aware that he did the same with a lot of other women that I knew in the business. And we were all, 'Harvey gets to do that because he's got so much power and he's so successful and his movies do so well and everybody wants to work with him, so you have to put up with it.' So that was it."

The Queen of Pop admitted that she felt a huge relief in late 2017 when the multitudes of allegations against Weinstein finally began to be exposed but admitted that she refused to actually celebrate his downfall.

"So when it happened, I was really like, 'Finally,'" Madonna, 60, recalled. "I wasn't cheering from the rafters because I'm never going to cheer for someone's demise. I don't think that's good karma anyway. But it was good that somebody who had been abusing his power for so many years was called out and held accountable."

Weinstein has repeatedly and vehemently denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Madge also spoke of an experience she had with President Donald Trump, who she said kept calling to check in on her when she did a photoshoot at his home in Palm Beach, Fla., for a Versace campaign.

"He kept going: 'Hey, is everything OK? Finding yourself comfortable? Are the beds comfortable? Is everything good? Are you happy?'" she said.

Madonna, who previously claimed that Trump's presidency was like "being stuck in a nightmare," was somewhat compassionate about the President, though she claimed he had a "weak character." She said of his alleged "alpha male" behavior, "They're overcompensating for how insecure they feel — a man who is secure with himself, a human who is secure with themselves, doesn’t have to go around bullying people all the time."