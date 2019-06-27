Madonna's 'God Control' video slammed by Pulse Nightclub survivor: 'It's bringing up that pain'

A survivor of the Pulse Nightclub shooting says Madonna’s new video tackling gun violence was deeply upsetting and triggering to her, arguing the singer's approached the conversation was all wrong.

On Wednesday, the 60-year-old singer released a video for “God Control,” a play on “gun control.” The eight-minute clip begins with a graphic content warning to viewers and depicts a gunman storming a night club and opening fire on the crowd, killing many people.

Following the release of the video, Madonna took to Twitter to urge fans to act in advocacy of gun control.

"This is your wake up call," the 60-year-old singer wrote in part. "Gun violence disproportionately affects children, teenagers and the marginalized in our communities. Honor the victims and demand GUN CONTROL. NOW. Volunteer, stand up, donate, reach out."

However, speaking to TMZ, Pulse Nightclub survivor, Patience Carter, explained that the video didn’t do all it could to avoid bringing victims of gun violence back to that horrible place, calling the depiction “grossly accurate.”

“As a survivor of gun violence, it w3as really hard to watch,“ she said in a video.

“I understood what she was trying to do with bringing awareness to the topic of gun control, but I definitely felt that wasn’t the right way to go about doing it,” she explained. “Because, for someone like me who actually saw those images, who actually lived those images, to see them again dramatized for views, dramatized for YouTube, I feel like it was really insensitive.”

She continued: “You could not think about the person that was actually in those incidents, that actually lost someone, that actually had to experience that bloodshed firsthand. Think about how they would feel reliving, because that’s what it is, reliving this all over again. And it’s bringing up that pain, all that healing, all that growth can crumble with one video.”

Madonna previously told People that her reasoning behind the controversial video was simply to draw attention to what she considers the biggest problem facing the United States at the moment.

“I made this video because I want to draw attention to a crisis that needs to be addressed. To me, this is the biggest problem in America right now,” she said. “I cannot take it anymore.”

