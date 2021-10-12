Expand / Collapse search
Madonna shows her filter-free look

She later performed her hit song on the steps of a church

By Evan Real | Fox News
After treating an exclusive crowd to a secret concert underneath New York City’s Red Rooster restaurant at Ginny’s Supper Club on Friday, Madonna took to the streets of Harlem, flaunting a filter-free look.  

The superstar, 63, fled the event with a choir in tow, later performing her hit song "Like a Prayer" on the steps of a local church.  

Though Her Madgesty looked more glamorous than ever in a fitted black ensemble, sparkling jewelry and long blonde hair in photos from the night, some social media critics couldn’t help but comment. 

"Real life vs instagram ," one person tweeted alongside side-by-side photos of the singer, while another echoed, "Madonna, Reality Vs the pic she posts of herself on Insta.." 

Madonna arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California Recently, the celebrity drew a lot of attention with her new look outside of a NYC church (Reuters)

It wasn’t long before Madonna’s fans fired back at critics who took aim at her differing appearances. 

"Who said Madonna doesn’t look good without filters? Just look at this beautiful woman Looking this good at [63]," one wrote, pointing to photos from the entertainer’s recent appearance on "The Tonight Show." 

While chatting with Jimmy Fallon Thursday night to promote her new Paramount+ documentary, "Madame X," Madonna’s youthful spirit was on full display as she crawled across the late-night host’s desk and flashed her derrière to the audience

Madonna speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in September 2021. Recently, Madonna performed her hit song ‘Like a Prayer’ on the steps of a church in NYC (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Prior to showing off her backside, though, the "Material Girl" told Fallon, 47, that she hopes viewers of her film will come to understand that "art is important in our lives."  

"Artists are here to disturb the peace," Madonna elaborated, quoting writer James Baldwin. "And so, I hope that I have disturbed not only your peace this afternoon but people’s peace while they watch the show, but I mean that in the best way." 

Madonna is shown sporting her thigh-high stiletto boots at the Super Bowl. Recently, the singer wore a filter-free look in NYC (Reuters)

This article first appeared in Page Six.

