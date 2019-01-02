Expand / Collapse search
Madonna debuts curvy derrière; fans wonder if implants are involved

By Julius Young | Fox News
Madonna gave partygoers more than they anticipated on New Year's Eve when she debuted a curvier backside, causing fans to wonder if the pop queen had gotten injections or implants.

The 60-year-old singer popped up at the Stonewall Inn, an iconic gay club in Greenwich Village, Manhattan, on Monday night. There, she performed “Like a Prayer,” and the classic Elvis Presley hit “Can’t Help Falling in Love” while her 13-year-old son strummed the guitar.

Madonna’s curvy rump sent the Internet into a frenzy, causing social media users to give their impressions of the “Material Girl” vocalist’s backside.

“Whoever did that fake booty on Madonna was dead a-- wrong for that,” wrote comedian Karlous Miller on Twitter, while another user echoed his sentiments, writing, “Madonna what the hell…”

Madonna has been named the “Stonewall Ambassador” for a memorial tribute, slated to take place during NYC Pride in June. The Stonewall Inn is revered as the epicenter for the 1969 Stonewall riots – a series of protests by members of the LGBT community in response to an NYPD raid on the establishment.

A rep for Madonna did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @Raye_SoCal.