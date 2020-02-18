Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon parties the night away at London fashion week

Lourdes 'Lola' Leon stepped out in London on Monday to attend the Burberry fashion show.

After which, the eldest child of Madonna was spotted leaving the LOVE magazine's London Fashion Week party looking as though she enjoyed the after-hours event.

The 23-year-old donned a mini-dress with a bedazzled tiger on it, knee-high leather boots and an animal-printed jacket.

Earlier that day, she sat front row at the British label's fashion show in Burberry corset mini dress with matching hat.

Leon usually prefers stays out of the spotlight, unlike her famous mom. The Queen of Pop told British Vogue in June, "[Lola] is insanely talented. I'm green with envy because she's incredible at everything she does – she's an incredible dancer, she's a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she's way better than me in the talent department."

"But she doesn't have the same drive, and again, I feel social media plagues her and makes her feel like, 'People are going to give me things because I'm her daughter,'" she explained.

"I try to give her examples of other children of celebrities like Zoë Kravitz, for instance, who have to work through that 'Oh yeah, you're the daughter of...' – and then eventually you are taken seriously for what you do," the singer continued.

"You just have to keep going. But does she have the same drive that I have? No. But she also has a mother, and I didn't. She grew up with money, and I didn't. So everything is going to be different. But what can I do? I can't fixate on it. I just have to do my best," Madonna concluded.

But Leon is forging her own path in the fashion world. The University of Michigan graduate was included in Miu Miu's Spring 2019 ad campaign, was the face of Stella McCartney’s POP fragrance, and has walked in fashion show such as Jeremy Scott and Gypsy Sport.