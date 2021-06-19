Macy Gray's call for a new American flag receives mixed reactions: 'Now the flag is too white?!'

Macy Gray is facing criticism over her call for a new American flag.

On Thursday, the Grammy-winning singer shared an op-ed on MarketWatch that said the current flag serves as a "replacement" to the Confederate flag, which she called "a symbol of opposition to the abolishment of slavery."

She continued, calling the flag "tattered, dated, divisive, and incorrect" and claiming that "it no longer represents democracy and freedom."

Gray called into question the symbolism of the colors on the current American flag and the number of stars, suggesting that 62 years after it was designed, it's time to "reset" the flag.

SINGER MACY GRAY ARGUES US NEEDS A ‘NEW FLAG’ TO REPLACE ‘TATTERED, DATED, DIVISIVE’ OLD GLORY

It seems many did not take kindly to the "I Try" singer's idea, and shared their thoughts online.

"WTAF?! Now the flag is too white?!" tweeted a reader. "Maybe Macy Gray needs to spend some time with our service members for a little perspective."

"Macy Gray should recognize that the Flag she wants to replace was the Flag that these soldiers died under while trying to free African-American slaves from Democrats," said another.

CHRIS PRATT HONORS FLAG DAY BY PARACHUTING WITH NAVY ‘LEAP FROGS’: ‘THE STARS AND STRIPES REPRESENT ALL OF US’

Added a third: "Cancel Macy Gray and anyone else that has a problem with the American Flag."

There were others, however, who echoed the musician's sentiments.

"Ironic, those denouncing Macy Gray are the same ones who applaud the Insurrectionists who beat Capitol police w/American flags," wrote a Twitter user. They also support autocracy & Putin. So which red, white & blue are you supporting? The hypocrisy is galling.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If you have any flags, stickers, shirts, masks, or anything else that has the thin blue line, Confederate flag, or that dumb Trump flag, you have no right to be upset that Macy Gray wants a redesign of the US flag (which has been done many times)," another said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Gray is best known for her hit "I Try." In April, she and her new band, Macy Gray and The California Jet Club, released their debut single, "Thinking of You."