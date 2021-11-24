Machine Gun Kelly calls out Grammys for snubbing him in this year's nominations

Machine Gun Kelly isn’t happy with the Grammys and he’s letting the Recording Academy know about it.

The artist took to Twitter on Tuesday shortly after the nominations for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards were announced to voice his displeasure with being snubbed this year in favor of other nominees.

"wtf is wrong with the grammys," MGK, 31, tweeted.

Although he didn’t say it directly, the rocker seemingly expected his 2020 album "Tickets to My Downfall" to have been nominated this year given the success it had in 2021. The album topped the Billboard top 200 charts and earned him the award for Top Rock Artist at the Billboard Music Awards as well as Favorite Rock Artist at this year’s American Music Awards, according to Page Six.

Several of Machine Gun Kelly’s fans responded to the tweet noting that they too were surprised to see that neither he nor "Tickets to My Downfall" were nominated in any categories, let alone the major ones. Some even pointed out that the artist participated in an interview with the Recording Academy in October as part of its "Up Close & Personal" series. While that doesn’t necessarily guarantee someone a Grammy nomination, some on social media noted that they thought the writing was on the wall for MGK to get his first-ever nomination in 2021.

This year marked a unique one for the way in which nominees are selected for music’s highest honor. This year marks the first time that the nominees were chosen without an anonymous selection committee. The organization now allows its more than 11,000 voters to choose nominees in certain categories, with the full membership eligible to weigh in on top honors like album and song of the year.

The shift comes after The Weeknd called the Grammys "corrupt" after he was shut out of 2021′s ceremony, despite having last year’s biggest song.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. previously said he is committed to rebuilding trust in the Grammys and has worked to increase its membership.

Per the new guidelines, this year saw artist Jon Batiste earn the most nominations at a surprising 11 across categories like the album of the year, traditional R&B Performance, American Roots performance and many more.

