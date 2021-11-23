2022 Grammy nominations announced by the Recording Academy under new rules

The nominees for the 64th Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday with Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and more vying for the year’s top honors.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Board of Trustees Chair Tammy Hurt were joined via virtual live stream by several celebrities and musicians to help announce the people who are nominated for Grammy awards at January’s 2022 show.

Comedian Nate Bargatze, musicians Jon Batiste, BTS, H.E.R., Tayla Parx, Tayla Parx, Billie Eilish, "CBS Mornings" anchor Gayle King and rock band Måneskin joined the live stream to announce nominees in categories like best rap song, best country song and more.

GRAMMY NOMINATIONS TO BE ANNOUNCED FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE BIG CHANGES

Artists like Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat and more are up for the highly coveted album of the year while Brandi Carlile, Lady Gaga & Tony Bennet and more have their eye on best record of the year. Song of the year is a dead heat between "Bad Habits," "A Beautiful Noise," "drivers license," "Fight For You," "Happier Than Ever," "Kiss Me More," "Leave The Door Open," "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" "Peaches" and "Right On Time."

Hits like "Bath Salts," "Best Friend," "Family Ties," "Jail" and "My. Life" are up for the best rap song of the year while artists like Kanye West, Tyler, The Creator, Nas, Drake and J. Cole are up for best album.

Meanwhile, some fan favorites are nominated in more individual genre categories.

In the country category, artists like Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton, Jason Isbell, Kacey Musgraves and Chris Stapleton earned nominations for best solo performance. Meanwhile, songs like "Better Than We Found It," "Camera Roll," "Country Again," "Fancy Like" and "Remember Her Name" are competing for best song.

Comedians Chelsea Handler, Louis C.K., Lavell Crawford, Nate Bargatze, Lewis Black and Kevin Hart were nominated in the best comedy album category.

The nominations come at a new time for the Grammy Awards as it marks the first time that the nominees were chosen without an anonymous selection committee. The organization now allows its more than 11,000 voters to choose nominees in certain categories, with the full membership eligible to weigh in on top honors like album and song of the year.

The shift comes after The Weeknd called the Grammys "corrupt" after he was shut out of 2021′s ceremony, despite having last year’s biggest song.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. previously said he is committed to rebuilding trust in the Grammys and has worked to increase its membership.

The Grammy Awards will be handed out Jan. 31 in Los Angeles. Last year's ceremony was held under strict pandemic conditions. While few details about next year's ceremony have been released, the academy has committed to staging the show and using an inclusion rider, which is meant to increase diversity among those working on the ceremony at all levels.

Below is a full list of Grammy Award nominees:

Record Of The Year



I Still Have Faith In YouABBABenny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, producers; Benny Andersson & Bernard Löhr, engineers/mixers; Björn Engelmann, mastering engineer

FreedomJon BatisteJon Batiste, Kizzo & Autumn Rowe, producers; Russ Elevado, Kizzo & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer

I Get A Kick Out Of YouTony Bennett & Lady GagaDae Bennett, producer; Dae Bennett & Josh Coleman, engineers/mixers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers

PeachesJustin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & GiveonJosh Gudwin, HARV, Shndo & Andrew Watt, producers; Josh Gudwin & Andrew Watt, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

Right On TimeBrandi CarlileDave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Brandon Bell & Tom Elmhirst, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer

Kiss Me MoreDoja Cat Featuring SZARogét Chahayed, tizhimself & Yeti Beats, producers; Rob Bisel, Serban Ghenea, Rian Lewis & Joe Visciano, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

Happier Than EverBillie EilishFINNEAS, producer; Billie Eilish, FINNEAS & Rob Kinelski, engineers/mixers; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

Montero (Call Me By Your Name)Lil Nas XOmer Fedi, Roy Lenzo & Take A Daytrip, producers; Denzel Baptiste, Serban Ghenea & Roy Lenzo, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer

drivers licenseOlivia RodrigoDaniel Nigro, producer; Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Leave The Door OpenSilk SonicDernst "D'Mile" Emile II & Bruno Mars, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Album Of The Year



We AreJon BatisteCraig Adams, David Gauthier, Braedon Gautier, Brennon Gautier, Gospel Soul Children Choir, Hot 8 Brass Band, PJ Morton, Autumn Rowe, Zadie Smith, St. Augustine High School Marching 100 & Trombone Shorty, featured artists; Jon Batiste, Mickey Freedom Hart, King Garbage, Kizzo, Sunny Levine, Nate Mercereau, David Pimentel, Ricky Reed, Autumn Rowe, Jahaan Sweet & Nick Waterhouse, producers; Jon Batiste, Russ Elevado, Mischa Kachkachishvili, Kizzo, Joseph Lorge, Manny Marroquin, David Pimentel, Ricky Reed, Jaclyn Sanchez, Matt Vertere, Marc Whitmore & Alex Williams, engineers/mixers; Andrae Alexander, Troy Andrews, Jon Batiste, Zach Cooper, Vic Dimotsis, Eric Frederic, Kizzo, Sunny Levine, Steve McEwan, PJ Morton, Autumn Rowe & Mavis Staples, songwriters; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer

Love For SaleTony Bennett & Lady GagaDae Bennett, producer; Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers/mixers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)Justin BieberBEAM, benny blanco, Burna Boy, Daniel Caesar, Chance The Rapper, DaBaby, Dominic Fike, Giveon, Jaden, Tori Kelly, Khalid, The Kid LAROI, Lil Uzi Vert & Quavo, featured artists; Amy Allen, Louis Bell, Jon Bellion, Justin Bieber, benny blanco, BMW Kenny, Capi, Dreamlab, Dvlp, Jason Evigan, FINNEAS, The Futuristics, German, Josh Gudwin, Jimmie Gutch, HARV, Marvin "Tony" Hemmings, Ilya, Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins, Stefan Johnson, KCdaproducer, Denis Kosiak, The Monsters & Strangerz, Jorgen Odegard, Michael Pollack, Poo Bear, Shndo, Skrillex, Jake Torrey, Trackz, Andrew Watt & Ido Zmishlany, producers; Cory Bice, benny blanco, Kevin "Capi" Carbo, Edwin Diaz, DJ Durel, Dreamlab, FINNEAS, Josh Gudwin, Sam Holland, Daniel James, Antonio Kearney, Denis Kosiak, Paul LaMalfa, Jeremy Lertola, Devin Nakao, Chris "TEK" O'Ryan, Andres Osorio, Micah Pettit & Benjamin Thomas, engineers/mixers; Amy Allen, Delacey (Brittany Amaradio), Louis Bell, Jonathan Bellion, Chancelor Johnathon Bennett, Justin Bieber, David Bowden, Jason Boyd, Scott Braun, Tommy Lee Brown, Valentin Brunn, Kevin Carbo, Kenneth Coby, Kevin Coby, Raul Cubina, Jordan Douglas, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Jason Evigan, Dominic David Fike, Kameron Glasper, Jacob Greenspan, Josh Gudwin, James Gutch, Scott Harris, Bernard Harvey, Leah Haywood, Gregory Aldae Hein, Marvin Hemmings, Jeffrey Howard, Alexander Izquierdo, Daniel James, Jace Logan Jennings, Rodney Jerkins, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Anthony M. Jones, Antonio Kearney, Charlton Kenneth, Joe Khajadourian, Felisha "Fury" King, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Matthew Sean Leon, Benjamin Levin, Marcus Lomax, Quavious Keyate Marshall, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Sonny Moore, Finneas O’Connell, Jorgen Odegard, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, Tayla Parx, Oliver Peterhof, Whitney Phillips, Michael Pollack, Khalid Donnel Robinson, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Alex Schwartz, Tia Scola, Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Gian Stone, Ali Tamposi, Ryan Tedder, Tyshane Thompson, Jake Torrey, Billy Walsh, Freddy Wexler, Symere Woods, Andrew Wotman, Rami Yacoub, Keavan Yazdani, Bigram Zayas & Ido Zmishlany, songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

Planet Her (Deluxe)Doja CatEve, Ariana Grande, Gunna, JID, SZA, The Weeknd & Young Thug, featured artists; Aaron Bow, Rogét Chahayed, Crate Classics, Digi, Dr. Luke, f a l l e n, Mayer Hawthorne, Mike Hector, Linden Jay, Aynzli Jones, Kurtis McKenzie, Jason Quenneville, Reef, Khaled Rohaim, Al Shux, Sully, tizhimself, Yeti Beats & Y2K, producers; Rob Bisel, Jesse Ray Ernster, Serban Ghenea, Clint Gibbs, Rian Lewis, NealHPogue, Tyler Sheppard, Kalani Thompson, Joe Visciano & Jeff Ellis Worldwide, engineers/mixers; Ilana Armida, Aaron Bow, Rogét Chahayed, Jamil Chammas, Sheldon Yu-Ting Cheung, Antwoine Collins, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Ariana Grande, Mayer Hawthorne, Mike Hector, Aaron Horn, Taneisha Damielle Jackson, Linden Jay, Eve Jihan Jeffers, Aynzli Jones, Sergio Kitchens, Carter Lang, Siddharth Mallick, Maciej Margol-Gromada, Kurtis McKenzie, Jidenna Mobisson, Gerard A. Powell II, Geordan Reid-Campbell, Khaled Rohaim, Destin Route, Solána Rowe, Laura Roy, Al Shuckburgh, David Sprecher, Ari Starace, Lee Stashenko, Abel Tesfaye, Rob Tewlow & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters; Dale Becker & Mike Bozzi, mastering engineers

Happier Than EverBillie EilishFINNEAS, producer; Billie Eilish, FINNEAS & Rob Kinelski, engineers/mixers; Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters; John Greenham & Dave Kutch, mastering engineers

Back Of My MindH.E.R.Chris Brown, Cordae, DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, Thundercat, Bryson Tiller, Ty Dolla $ign, YG & Yung Bleu, featured artists; Tarik Azzouz, Bordeaux, Nelson Bridges, DJ Camper, Cardiak, Cardo, Chi Chi, Steven J. Collins, Flip, Jeff "Gitty" Gitelman, GRADES, H.E.R., Hit-Boy, Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins, Walter Jones, KAYTRANADA, DJ Khaled, Mario Luciano, Mike Will Made-It, NonNative, NOVA WAV, Scribz Riley, Jeff Robinson, STREETRUNNER, Hue Strother, Asa Taccone, Thundercat, Thurdi & Wu10, producers; Rafael Fai Bautista, Luis Bordeaux, Dee Brown, Anthony Cruz, Ayanna Depas, Morning Estrada, Chris Galland, H.E.R., Jaycen Joshua, KAYTRANADA, Derek Keota, Omar Loya, Manny Marroquin, Tim McClain, Juan "AyoJuan" Peña, Micah Petit, Patrizio Pigliapoco, Alex Pyle, Jaclyn Sanchez, Miki Tsutsumi & Tito "Earcandy" Vasquez, engineers/mixers; Denisia "Blu June" Andrews, Nasri Atweh, Tarik Azzouz, Stacy Barthe, Jeremy Biddle, Nelson "Keyz" Bridges, Chris Brown, Stephen Bruner, Darhyl Camper Jr., Luis Campozano, Louis Kevin Celestin, Anthony Clemons Jr., Steven J. Collins, Ronald "Flip" Colson, Brittany "Chi" Coney, Elijah Dias, Cordae Dunston, Jeff Gitelman, Tyrone Griffin Jr., Priscilla "Priscilla Renea" Hamilton, H.E.R., Charles A. Hinshaw, Chauncey Hollis, Latisha Twana Hyman, Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, Rodney Jerkins, Dominique Jones, Khaled Khaled, Ron Latour, Gamal "Lunchmoney" Lewis, Mario Luciano, Carl McCormick, Leon McQuay III, Julia Michaels, Maxx Moore, Vurdell "V. Script" Muller, Chidi Osondu, Karriem Riggins, Mike "Scribz" Riley, Seandrea Sledge, Hue Strother, Asa Taccone, Tiara Thomas, Bryson Tiller, Daniel James Traynor, Brendan Walsh, Nicholas Warwar, Jabrile Hashim Willliams, Michael L. Williams II, Robert Williams & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters; Dave Kutch & Colin Leonard, mastering engineers

MonteroLil Nas XMiley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Elton John & Megan Thee Stallion, featured artists; Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, John Cunningham, Omer Fedi, Kuk Harrell, Jasper Harris, KBeaZy, Carter Lang, Nick Lee, Roy Lenzo, Tom Levesque, Jasper Sheff, Blake Slatkin, Drew Sliger, Take A Daytrip, Ryan Tedder & Kanye West, producers; Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Jon Castelli, John Cunningham, Jelli Dorman, Tom Elmhirst, Serban Ghenea, Kuk Harrell, Roy Lenzo, Manny Marroquin, Nickie Jon Pabon, Patrizio 'Teezio' Pigliapoco, Blake Slatkin, Drew Sliger, Ryan Tedder & Joe Visciano, engineers/mixers; Keegan Bach, Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, John Cunningham, Miley Ray Cyrus, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Omer Fedi, Vincent Goodyer, Jack Harlow, Jasper Harris, Montero Hill, Isley Juber, Carter Lang, Nick Lee, Roy Lenzo, Thomas James Levesque, Andrew Luce, Michael Olmo, Jasper Sheff, Blake Slatkin, Ryan Tedder, William K. Ward & Kanye West, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, Eric Lagg & Randy Merrill, mastering engineers

SourOlivia RodrigoAlexander 23, Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, producers; Ryan Linvill, Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff, Annie Clark, Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo, Casey Smith & Taylor Swift, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

EvermoreTaylor SwiftBon Iver, Haim & The National, featured artists; Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner & Taylor Swift, producers; Thomas Bartlett, JT Bates, Robin Baynton, Stuart Bogie, Gabriel Cabezas, CJ Camerieri, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Scott Devendorf, Matt DiMona, Jon Gautier, Trevor Hagen, Mikey Freedom Hart, Sean Hutchinson, Josh Kaufman, Benjamin Lanz, Nick Lloyd, Jonathan Low, James McAlister, Dave Nelson, Sean O'Brien, Ryan Olson, Ariel Rechtshaid, Kyle Resnick, Laura Sisk, Evan Smith, Alex Sopp & Justin Vernon, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff, William Bowery, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Taylor Swift & Justin Vernon, songwriters; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers

DondaKanye WestBaby Keem, Chris Brown, Conway The Machine, DaBaby, Jay Electronica, Fivio Foreign, Westside Gunn, JAY-Z, Syleena Johnson, Kid Cudi, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, The LOX, Marilyn Manson, Playboi Carti, Pop Smoke, Roddy Ricch, Rooga, Travis Scott, Shenseea, Swizz Beatz, Young Thug, Don Toliver, Ty Dolla $ign, Vory, The Weeknd, Westside Gunn & Lil Yachty, featured artists; Allday, Audi, AyoAA, Roark Bailey, Louis Bell, Jeff Bhasker, Boi-1Da, BoogzDaBeast, Warryn Campbell, Cubeatz, David & Eli, Mike Dean, Dem Jointz, Digital Nas, DJ Khalil, DRTWRK, 88-Keys, E.Vax, FNZ, Gesaffelstein, Nikki Grier, Cory Henry, Ronny J, DJ Khalil, Wallis Lane, Digital Nas, Nascent, Ojivolta, Shuko, Sloane, Sean Solymar, Sucuki, Arron "Arrow" Sunday, Swizz Beatz, Zen Tachi, 30 Roc, Bastian Völkel, Mia Wallis, Kanye West, Wheezy & Jason White, producers; Josh Berg, Todd Bergman, Rashade Benani Bevel Sr., Will Chason, Dem Jointz, IRKO, Jess Jackson, Nagaris Johnson, Shin Kamiyama, Gimel "Young Guru" Keaton, James Kelso, Scott McDowell, Kalam Ali Muttalib, Jonathan Pfarr, Jonathan Pfzar, Drrique Rendeer, Alejandro Rodriguez-Dawson, Mikalai Skrobat, Devon Wilson & Lorenzo Wolff, engineers/mixers; Dwayne Abernathy Jr., Elpadaro F. Electronica Allah, Aswad Asif, Roark Bailey, Durk Banks, Sam Barsh, Christoph Bauss, Louis Bell, Jeff Bhasker, Isaac De Boni, Christopher Brown, Jahshua Brown, Tahrence Brown, Aaron Butts, Warryn Campbell, Hykeem Carter Jr., Jordan Terrell Carter, Shawn Carter, Denzel Charles, Raul Cubina, Isaac De Boni, Kasseem Dean, Michael Dean, Tim Friedrich, Wesley Glass, Samuel Gloade, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Tyrone Griffin Jr., Jahmal Gwin, Cory Henry, Tavoris Javon Hollins Jr., Larry Hoover Jr., Bashar Jackson, Sean Jacob, Nima Jahanbin, Paimon Jahanbin, Syleena Johnson, Dominique Armani Jones, Eli Klughammer, Chinsea Lee, Mike Lévy, Evan Mast, Mark Mbogo, Miles McCollum, Josh Mease, Scott Medcudi, Brian Miller, Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., Michael Mulé, Mark Myrie, Charles M. Njapa, Nasir Pemberton, Carlos St. John Phillips, Jason Phillips, Khalil Abdul Rahman, Laraya Ashlee Robinson, Christopher Ruelas, David Ruoff, Maxie Lee Ryles III, Matthew Samuels, Daniel Seeff, Eric Sloan Jr., Sean Solymar, Ronald O’Neill Spence Jr., David Styles, Michael Suski, Aqeel Tate, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, Caleb Zackery Toliver, Bastian Völkel, Brian Hugh Warner, Jacques Webster II, Kanye West, Orlando Wilder, Jeffery Williams & Mark Williams, songwriters; Irko, mastering engineer

Song Of The Year



Bad HabitsFred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

A Beautiful NoiseRuby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

drivers licenseDaniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

Fight For YouDernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Happier Than EverBillie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Kiss Me MoreRogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

Leave The Door OpenBrandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Montero (Call Me By Your Name)Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

PeachesLouis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

Right On TimeBrandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist



Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance



AnyoneJustin Bieber

Right On TimeBrandi Carlile

Happier Than EverBillie Eilish

PositionsAriana Grande

drivers licenseOlivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance



I Get A Kick Out Of YouTony Bennett & Lady Gaga

LonelyJustin Bieber & benny blanco

ButterBTS

Higher PowerColdplay

Kiss Me MoreDoja Cat Featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album



Love For SaleTony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Til We Meet Again (Live)Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly ChristmasTori Kelly

Ledisi Sings NinaLedisi

That's LifeWillie Nelson

A Holly Dolly ChristmasDolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album



Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe)Doja Cat

Happier Than EverBillie Eilish

PositionsAriana Grande

SourOlivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording



HeroAfrojack & David GuettaAfrojack, David Guetta, Kuk Harrell & Stargate, producers; Elio Debets, mixer

LoomÓlafur Arnalds Featuring BonoboÓlafur Arnalds & Simon Green, producers; Ólafur Arnalds, mixer

BeforeJames BlakeJames Blake & Dom Maker, producers; James Blake, mixer

HeartbreakBonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct DinosaursSimon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, producers; Simon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, mixers

You Can Do ItCaribouDan Snaith, producer; David Wrench, mixer

AliveRüfüs Du SolJason Evigan & Rüfüs Du Sol, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer

The BusinessTiëstoHightower, Julia Karlsson & Tiësto, producers; Tiësto, mixer

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album



SubconsciouslyBlack Coffee

Fallen EmbersILLENIUM

Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)Major Lazer

ShockwaveMarshmello

Free LoveSylvan Esso

JudgementTen City

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album



Double Dealin'Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal

The GardenRachel Eckroth

Tree FallsTaylor Eigsti

At Blue Note TokyoSteve Gadd Band

Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2Mark Lettieri

Best Rock Performance



Shot In The DarkAC/DC

Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)Black Pumas

Nothing Compares 2 UChris Cornell

OhmsDeftones

Making A FireFoo Fighters

Best Metal Performance



GenesisDeftones

The AlienDream Theater

AmazoniaGojira

Pushing The TidesMastodon

The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)Rob Zombie

Best Rock Song



All My Favorite SongsRivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

The BanditCaleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)

DistanceWolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)

Find My WayPaul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)

Waiting On A WarDave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album



Power UpAC/DC

Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio ABlack Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1Chris Cornell

Medicine At MidnightFoo Fighters

McCartney IIIPaul McCartney

Best Alternative Music Album



ShoreFleet Foxes

If I Can't Have Love, I Want PowerHalsey

JubileeJapanese Breakfast

Collapsed In SunbeamsArlo Parks

Daddy's HomeSt. Vincent

Best R&B Performance



Lost YouSnoh Aalegra

PeachesJustin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

DamageH.E.R.

Leave The Door OpenSilk Sonic

Pick Up Your FeelingsJazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance



I Need YouJon Batiste

Bring It On Home To MeBJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal

Born AgainLeon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper

Fight For YouH.E.R.

How Much Can A Heart TakeLucky Daye Featuring Yebba

Best R&B Song



DamageAnthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Good DaysJacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

Heartbreak AnniversaryGiveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)

Leave The Door OpenBrandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Pick Up Your FeelingsDenisia "Blue June" Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany "Chi" Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Best Progressive R&B Album



New LightEric Bellinger

Something To SayCory Henry

Mood ValiantHiatus Kaiyote

Table For TwoLucky Daye

Dinner Party: DessertTerrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended StayMasego

Best R&B Album



Temporary Highs In The Violet SkiesSnoh Aalegra

We AreJon Batiste

Gold-Diggers SoundLeon Bridges

Back Of My MindH.E.R.

Heaux TalesJazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Performance



Family TiesBaby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

UpCardi B

M Y . L I F EJ. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

Way 2 SexyDrake Featuring Future & Young Thug

Thot S***Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance



P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I LJ. Cole Featuring Lil Baby

Need To KnowDoja Cat

Industry BabyLil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow

WusyanameTyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

HurricaneKanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best Rap Song



Bath SaltsShawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)

Best FriendAmala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)

Family TiesRoshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

JailDwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)

M Y . L I F EShéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

Best Rap Album



The Off-SeasonJ. Cole

Certified Lover BoyDrake

King's Disease IINas

Call Me If You Get LostTyler, The Creator

DondaKanye West

Best Country Solo Performance



Forever After AllLuke Combs

Remember Her NameMickey Guyton

All I Do Is DriveJason Isbell

camera rollKacey Musgraves

You Should Probably LeaveChris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance



If I Didn't Love YouJason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Younger MeBrothers Osborne

Glad You ExistDan + Shay

Chasing After YouRyan Hurd & Maren Morris

Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song



Better Than We Found ItJessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

camera rollIan Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

ColdDave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Country AgainZach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

Fancy LikeCameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

Remember Her NameMickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Best Country Album



SkeletonsBrothers Osborne

Remember Her NameMickey Guyton

The Marfa TapesMiranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

The Ballad Of Dood & JuanitaSturgill Simpson

Starting OverChris Stapleton

Best New Age Album



BrothersWill Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton

Divine TidesStewart Copeland & Ricky Kej

PangaeaWouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone

Night + DayOpium Moon

Pieces Of ForeverLaura Sullivan

Best Improvised Jazz Solo



SackodougouChristian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloistTrack from: The Hands Of Time (Weedie Braimah)

Kick Those FeetKenny Barron, soloistTrack from: Songs From My Father (Gerry Gibbs Thrasher Dream Trios)

Bigger Than UsJon Batiste, soloistTrack from: Soul (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Various Artists)

AbsenceTerence Blanchard, soloistTrack from: Absence (Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet)

Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)Chick Corea, soloistTrack from: Akoustic Band Live (Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl)

Best Jazz Vocal Album



GenerationsThe Baylor Project

SuperBlueKurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

Time TravelerNnenna Freelon

FlorGretchen Parlato

Songwrights Apothecary LabEsperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album



Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By SoulJon Batiste

AbsenceTerence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet

SkylineRon Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Akoustic Band LIVEChick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl

Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album



Live At Birdland!The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

Dear LoveJazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force

For Jimmy, Wes And OliverChristian McBride Big Band

SwirlingSun Ra Arkestra

Jackets XLYellowjackets + WDR Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album



Mirror MirrorEliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

The South Bronx StoryCarlos Henriquez

Virtual BirdlandArturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

TransparencyDafnis Prieto Sextet

El Arte Del BoleroMiguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Best Gospel Performance/Song



Voice Of GodDante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis & Mitch Wong, songwriters

JoyfulDante Bowe; Dante Bowe & Ben Schofield, songwriters

HelpAnthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown & Darryl Woodson, songwriters

Never LostCeCe Winans

Wait On YouElevation Worship & Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song



We WinKirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters

Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters

Man Of Your WordChandler Moore & KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters

Believe For ItCeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters

JirehElevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Gospel Album



Changing Your StoryJekalyn Carr

Royalty: Live At The RymanTasha Cobbs Leonard

Jubilee: Juneteenth EditionMaverick City Music

Jonny X Mali: Live In LAJonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Believe For ItCeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album



No StrangerNatalie Grant

Feels Like Home Vol. 2Israel & New Breed

The Blessing (Live)Kari Jobe

Citizen Of Heaven (Live)Tauren Wells

Old Church BasementElevation Worship & Maverick City Music

Best Roots Gospel Album



Alone With My FaithHarry Connick, Jr.

That's Gospel, BrotherGaither Vocal Band

Keeping OnErnie Haase & Signature Sound

Songs For The TimesThe Isaacs

My SaviorCarrie Underwood

Best Latin Pop Album



VértigoPablo Alborán

Mis AmoresPaula Arenas

Hecho A La AntiguaRicardo Arjona

Mis ManosCamilo

MendóAlex Cuba

RevelaciónSelena Gomez

Best Música Urbana Album



AfrodisíacoRauw Alejandro

El Último Tour Del MundoBad Bunny

JoseJ Balvin

KG0516KAROL G

Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8Kali Uchis

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album



DejaBomba Estéreo

Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)Diamante Eléctrico

OrigenJuanes

CalambreNathy Peluso

El MadrileñoC. Tangana

Sonidos De Karmática ResonanciaZoé

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)



Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2Aida Cuevas

A Mis 80'sVicente Fernández

SeisMon Laferte

Un Canto Por México, Vol. IINatalia Lafourcade

Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album



Salswing!Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

En CuarentenaEl Gran Combo De Puerto Rico

Sin Salsa No Hay ParaísoAymée Nuviola

ColegasGilberto Santa Rosa

Live In PeruTony Succar

Best American Roots Performance



CryJon Batiste

Love And RegretBilly Strings

I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be FreeThe Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck

Same DevilBrandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile

NightflyerAllison Russell

Best Americana Album



Downhill From EverywhereJackson Browne

Leftover FeelingsJohn Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band

Native SonsLos Lobos

Outside ChildAllison Russell

Stand For MyselfYola

Best Bluegrass Album



RenewalBilly Strings

My Bluegrass HeartBéla Fleck

A Tribute To Bill MonroeThe Infamous Stringdusters

Cuttin' Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)Sturgill Simpson

Music Is What I SeeRhonda Vincent

Best Traditional Blues Album



100 Years Of BluesElvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite

Traveler's BluesBlues Traveler

I Be TryingCedric Burnside

Be Ready When I Call YouGuy Davis

Take Me BackKim Wilson

Best Contemporary Blues Album



Delta KreamThe Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown

Royal TeaJoe Bonamassa

Uncivil WarShemekia Copeland

Fire It UpSteve Cropper

662Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Best Folk Album



One Night Lonely [Live]Mary Chapin Carpenter

Long Violent HistoryTyler Childers

Wednesday (Extended Edition)Madison Cunningham

They're Calling Me HomeRhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

Blue Heron SuiteSarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album



Live In New Orleans!Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul

Bloodstains & TeardropsBig Chief Monk Boudreaux

My PeopleCha Wa

Corey Ledet ZydecoCorey Ledet Zydeco

Kau Ka Pe'aKalani Pe'a

Best Reggae Album



PamojaEtana

Positive VibrationGramps Morgan

Live N LivinSean Paul

RoyalJesse Royal

Beauty In The SilenceSoja

10Spice

Best Global Music Performance



MohabbatArooj Aftab

Do YourselfAngelique Kidjo & Burna Boy

Pà Pá PàFemi Kuti

BlewuYo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo

EssenceWizKid Featuring Tems

Best Global Music Album



Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1Rocky Dawuni

East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In ConcertDaniel Ho & Friends

Mother NatureAngelique Kidjo

Legacy +Femi Kuti And Made Kuti

Made In Lagos: Deluxe EditionWizKid

Best Children's Music Album



Actívate123 Andrés

All One Tribe1 Tribe Collective

Black To The FuturePierce Freelon

A Colorful WorldFalu

Crayon KidsLucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

Best Spoken Word Album



AftermathLeVar Burton

Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John LewisDon Cheadle

Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox ChicagoJ. Ivy

8:46Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman

A Promised LandBarack Obama

Best Comedy Album



The Comedy VaccineLavell Crawford

EvolutionChelsea Handler

Sincerely Louis CKLouis C.K.

Thanks For Risking Your LifeLewis Black

The Greatest Average AmericanNate Bargatze

Zero F***s GivenKevin Hart

Best Musical Theater Album



Andrew Lloyd Webber’s CinderellaAndrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber & David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)

Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some LoversBurt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman & Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)

Girl From The North CountrySimon Hale, Conor McPherson & Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)

Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)

The Unofficial Bridgerton MusicalEmily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media



Cruella(Various Artists)

Dear Evan Hansen(Various Artists)

In The Heights(Various Artists)

One Night In Miami...(Various Artists)

RespectJennifer Hudson

Schmigadoon! Episode 1(Various Artists)

The United States Vs. Billie HolidayAndra Day

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media



BridgertonKris Bowers, composer

DuneHans Zimmer, composer

The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)Ludwig Göransson, composer

The Queen's GambitCarlos Rafael Rivera, composer

SoulJon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers

Best Song Written For Visual Media



Agatha All Along [From WandaVision: Episode 7]Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)

All Eyes On Me [From Inside]Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

All I Know So Far [From P!NK: All I Know So Far]Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk)

Fight For You [From Judas And The Black Messiah]Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect]Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)

Speak Now [From One Night In Miami...]Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)

Best Instrumental Composition

Beautiful Is BlackBrandee Younger, composer (Brandee Younger)

Cat And MouseTom Nazziola, composer (Tom Nazziola)

Concerto For Orchestra: FinaleVince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & Czech National Symphony Orchestra Featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge)

Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In LionsArturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble)

EberhardLyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

ChopsticksBill O'Connell, arranger (Richard Baratta)

For The Love Of A Princess (From "Braveheart")Robin Smith, arranger (HAUSER, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith)

Infinite LoveEmile Mosseri, arranger (Emile Mosseri)

Meta Knight's Revenge (From "Kirby Superstar")Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher)

The Struggle WithinGabriela Quintero & Rodrigo Sanchez, arrangers (Rodrigo y Gabriela)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals



The Bottom LinÓlafur Arnalds, arranger (Ólafur Arnalds & Josin)

A Change Is Gonna ComeTehillah Alphonso, arranger (Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake)

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Eleanor RigbyCody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)

To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version)Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock)

Best Recording Package

American Jackpot / American GirlsSarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)

Carnage

Nick Cave & Tom Hingston, art directors (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)

PakelangLi Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band)

Serpentine PrisonDayle Doyle, art director (Matt Berninger)

ZetaXiao Qing Yang, art director (Soul Of Ears)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary EditionDarren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison)

Color TheoryLordess Foudre & Christopher Leckie, art directors (Soccer Mommy)

The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)Simon Moore, art director (Steven Wilson)

77-81Dan Calderwood & Jon King, art directors (Gang Of Four)

Swimming In CirclesRamón Coronado & Marshall Rake, art directors (Mac Miller)

Best Album Notes

Beethoven: The Last Three SonatasAnn-Katrin Zimmermann, album notes writer (Sunwook Kim)

The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong)

Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn AnthologyKevin Howes, album notes writer (Willie Dunn)

Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895David Giovannoni, Richard Martin & Stephan Puille, album notes writers (Various Artists)

The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James ClevelandRobert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Best Historical Album

Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor RecordingsRobert Russ, compilation producer; Nancy Conforti, Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Marian Anderson)

Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World’s MusicApril Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter & Jonathan Ward, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)

Sign O' The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)Trevor Guy, Michael Howe & Kirk Johnson, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Cinema Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue & Ethan Shumaker, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (The Marías)

DawnThomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton "L10MixedIt" Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd Monfalcone, John Rooney & Smino, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Yebba)

Hey WhatBJ Burton, engineer; BJ Burton, mastering engineer (Low)

Love For SaleDae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)

Notes With AttachmentsJoseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers; Greg Koller, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino & Blake Mills)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical



Jack Antonoff Chemtrails Over The Country Club (Lana Del Rey) (A) Daddy’s Home (St. Vincent) (A) Gold Rush (Taylor Swift) (T) Sling (Clairo) (A) Solar Power (Lorde) (A) Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night (Bleachers) (A)

Chemtrails Over The Country Club (Lana Del Rey) (A)

Daddy’s Home (St. Vincent) (A)

Gold Rush (Taylor Swift) (T)

Sling (Clairo) (A)

Solar Power (Lorde) (A)

Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night (Bleachers) (A)

Rogét Chahayed //aguardiente Y Limón %ᵕ‿‿ᵕ% (Kali Uchis) (T) Ain't S*** (Doja Cat) (T) Beautiful (Shelley FKA DRAM) (T) Blueberry Eyes (MAX Featuring SUGA of BTS) (S) Fire In The Sky (Anderson .Paak) (T) Kiss Me More (Doja Cat Featuring SZA) (S) Lazy Susan (21 Savage With Rich Brian Featuring Warren Hue & Masimwei) (S) NITROUS (Joji) (T) Vibez (ZAYN) (S)

//aguardiente Y Limón %ᵕ‿‿ᵕ% (Kali Uchis) (T)

Ain't S*** (Doja Cat) (T)

Beautiful (Shelley FKA DRAM) (T)

Blueberry Eyes (MAX Featuring SUGA of BTS) (S)

Fire In The Sky (Anderson .Paak) (T)

Kiss Me More (Doja Cat Featuring SZA) (S)

Lazy Susan (21 Savage With Rich Brian Featuring Warren Hue & Masimwei) (S)

NITROUS (Joji) (T)

Vibez (ZAYN) (S)

Mike Elizondo Glow On (Turnstile) (A) Good Day (Twenty One Pilots) (T) Life By Misadventure (Rag'n'Bone Man) (A) Mercy (Jonas Brothers) (T) Mulberry Street (Twenty One Pilots) (T) Obviously (Lake Street Dive) (A) Repeat (Grace Vanderwaal) (S) Taking The Heat (Joy Oladokun) (T)

Glow On (Turnstile) (A)

Good Day (Twenty One Pilots) (T)

Life By Misadventure (Rag'n'Bone Man) (A)

Mercy (Jonas Brothers) (T)

Mulberry Street (Twenty One Pilots) (T)

Obviously (Lake Street Dive) (A)

Repeat (Grace Vanderwaal) (S)

Taking The Heat (Joy Oladokun) (T)

Hit-Boy Judas And The Black Messiah: The Inspired Album (Various Artists) (A) King's Disease II (Nas) (A)

Judas And The Black Messiah: The Inspired Album (Various Artists) (A)

King's Disease II (Nas) (A)

Ricky Reed //aguardiente y limón%ᵕ‿‿ᵕ% (Kali Uchis) (T)Can't Let You Go (Terrace Martin Featuring Nick Grant) (S) Damn Bean (John-Robert) (T) Don't Go Yet (Camila Cabello) (S) Gold-Diggers Sound (Leon Bridges) (A) Piece Of You (Shawn Mendes) (T) Pushing Away (Junior Mesa) (T) Rumors (Lizzo Featuring Cardi B) (S) Sing (Jon Batiste) (T)

//aguardiente y limón%ᵕ‿‿ᵕ% (Kali Uchis) (T)Can't Let You Go (Terrace Martin Featuring Nick Grant) (S)

Damn Bean (John-Robert) (T)

Don't Go Yet (Camila Cabello) (S)

Gold-Diggers Sound (Leon Bridges) (A)

Piece Of You (Shawn Mendes) (T)

Pushing Away (Junior Mesa) (T)

Rumors (Lizzo Featuring Cardi B) (S)

Sing (Jon Batiste) (T)

Best Remixed Recording



Back To Life (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub)Booker T, remixer (Soul II Soul)

Born For Greatness (Cymek Remix)Spencer Bastin, remixer (Papa Roach)

Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)Tracy Young, remixer (K.D. Lang)

Inside Out (3SCAPE DRM Remix)3SCAPE DRM, remixer (Zedd & Griff)

Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)Dave Audé, remixer (Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande)

Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones)

Talks (Mura Masa Remix)\Alexander Crossan, remixer (PVA)

Best Immersive Audio Album



AliciaGeorge Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)

CliqueJim Anderson & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Jim Anderson, immersive producer (Patricia Barber)

Fine LineGreg Penny, immersive mix engineer; Greg Penny, immersive mastering engineer; Greg Penny, immersive producer (Harry Styles)

The Future BitesJake Fields & Steven Wilson, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Steven Wilson, immersive producer (Steven Wilson)

Stille GrenderMorten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor)

Best Engineered Album, Classical



ArchetypesJonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)

Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid TearsRichard King, engineer (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax)

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Chanticleer Sings ChristmasLeslie Ann Jones, engineer (Chanticleer)

Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand'Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children's Chorus, Pacific Chorale & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Producer Of The Year, Classical



Blanton Alspaugh Appear And Inspire (James Franklin & The East Carolina University Chamber Singers) (A) Howells: Requiem (Brian Schmidt & Baylor University A Cappella Choir) (A) Hymns Of Kassianí (Alexander Lingas & Cappella Romana) (A) Kyr: In Praise Of Music (Joshua Copeland & Antioch Chamber Ensemble) (A) More Honourable Than The Cherubim (Vladimir Gorbik & PaTRAM Institute Male Choir) (A) O'Regan: The Phoenix (Patrick Summers, Thomas Hampson, Chad Shelton, Rihab Chaieb, Lauren Snouffer, Houston Grand Opera & Houston Grand Opera Orchestra) (A) Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom (Benedict Sheehan & The Saint Tikhon Choir) (A)

Appear And Inspire (James Franklin & The East Carolina University Chamber Singers) (A)

Howells: Requiem (Brian Schmidt & Baylor University A Cappella Choir) (A)

Hymns Of Kassianí (Alexander Lingas & Cappella Romana) (A)

Kyr: In Praise Of Music (Joshua Copeland & Antioch Chamber Ensemble) (A)

More Honourable Than The Cherubim (Vladimir Gorbik & PaTRAM Institute Male Choir) (A)

O'Regan: The Phoenix (Patrick Summers, Thomas Hampson, Chad Shelton, Rihab Chaieb, Lauren Snouffer, Houston Grand Opera & Houston Grand Opera Orchestra) (A)

Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom (Benedict Sheehan & The Saint Tikhon Choir) (A)

Steven Epstein Bach And Brahms Re-Imagined (Jens Lindemann, James Ehnes & Jon Kimura Parker) (A) Bartók: Quartet No. 3; Beethoven: Op. 59, No. 2; Dvořák: American Quartet (Juilliard String Quartet) (A) Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax) (A) Mozart: Piano Concertos Nos. 9 & 17, Arr. For Piano, String Quartet And Double Bass (Alon Goldstein, Alexander Bickard & Fine Arts Quartet) (A) Songs Of Comfort And Hope (Yo-Yo Ma & Kathryn Stott) (A)

Bach And Brahms Re-Imagined (Jens Lindemann, James Ehnes & Jon Kimura Parker) (A)

Bartók: Quartet No. 3; Beethoven: Op. 59, No. 2; Dvořák: American Quartet (Juilliard String Quartet) (A)

Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax) (A)

Mozart: Piano Concertos Nos. 9 & 17, Arr. For Piano, String Quartet And Double Bass (Alon Goldstein, Alexander Bickard & Fine Arts Quartet) (A)

Songs Of Comfort And Hope (Yo-Yo Ma & Kathryn Stott) (A)

David Frost Chamber Works By Dmitri Klebanov (ARC Ensemble) (A) Glass: Akhnaten (Karen Kamensek, J’Nai Bridges, Dísella Lárusdóttir, Zachary James, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Orchestra) (A) Mon Ami, Mon Amour (Matt Haimovitz & Mari Kodama) (A) One Movement Symphonies - Barber, Sibelius, Scriabin (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony) (A) Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites (Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Isabel Leonard, Erin Morley, Adrianne Pieczonka, Karita Mattila, Karen Cargill, Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Orchestra) (A) Primavera I - The Wind (Matt Haimovitz) (A) Roots (Randall Goosby & Zhu Wang) (A)

Chamber Works By Dmitri Klebanov (ARC Ensemble) (A)

Glass: Akhnaten (Karen Kamensek, J’Nai Bridges, Dísella Lárusdóttir, Zachary James, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Orchestra) (A)

Mon Ami, Mon Amour (Matt Haimovitz & Mari Kodama) (A)

One Movement Symphonies - Barber, Sibelius, Scriabin (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony) (A)

Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites (Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Isabel Leonard, Erin Morley, Adrianne Pieczonka, Karita Mattila, Karen Cargill, Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Orchestra) (A)

Primavera I - The Wind (Matt Haimovitz) (A)

Roots (Randall Goosby & Zhu Wang) (A)

Elaine Martone Archetypes (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion) (A) Beneath The Sky (Zoe Allen & Levi Hernandez) (A) Davis: Family Secrets - Kith & Kin (Timothy Myers, Andrea Edith Moore & Jane Holding) (A) Quest (Elisabeth Remy Johnson) (A) Schubert: Symphony In C Major, 'The Great'; Krenek: Static & Ecstatic (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

Archetypes (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion) (A)

Beneath The Sky (Zoe Allen & Levi Hernandez) (A)

Davis: Family Secrets - Kith & Kin (Timothy Myers, Andrea Edith Moore & Jane Holding) (A)

Quest (Elisabeth Remy Johnson) (A)

Schubert: Symphony In C Major, 'The Great'; Krenek: Static & Ecstatic (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

Judith Sherman Alone Together (Jennifer Koh) (A) Bach & Beyond Part 3 (Jennifer Koh) (A) Bruits (Imani Winds) (A) Eryilmaz: Dances Of The Yogurt Maker (Erberk Eryilmaz & Carpe Diem String Quartet) (A) Fantasy - Oppens Plays Kaminsky (Ursula Oppens) (A) Home (Blythe Gaissert) (A) Mendelssohn, Visconti & Golijov (Jasper String Quartet & Jupiter String Quartet) (A) A Schubert Journey (Llŷr Williams) (A) Vers Le Silence - William Bolcom & Frédéric Chopin (Ran Dank) (A)

Alone Together (Jennifer Koh) (A)

Bach & Beyond Part 3 (Jennifer Koh) (A)

Bruits (Imani Winds) (A)

Eryilmaz: Dances Of The Yogurt Maker (Erberk Eryilmaz & Carpe Diem String Quartet) (A)

Fantasy - Oppens Plays Kaminsky (Ursula Oppens) (A)

Home (Blythe Gaissert) (A)

Mendelssohn, Visconti & Golijov (Jasper String Quartet & Jupiter String Quartet) (A)

A Schubert Journey (Llŷr Williams) (A)

Vers Le Silence - William Bolcom & Frédéric Chopin (Ran Dank) (A)

Best Orchestral Performance



Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; HarmonielehreGiancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Muhly: ThroughlineNico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of EcstasyThomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording



Bartók: Bluebeard's CastleSusanna Mälkki, conductor; Mika Kares & Szilvia Vörös; Robert Suff, producer (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)

Glass: AkhnatenKaren Kamensek, conductor; J’Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James & Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Janáček: Cunning Little VixenSimon Rattle, conductor; Sophia Burgos, Lucy Crowe, Gerald Finley, Peter Hoare, Anna Lapkovskaja, Paulina Malefane, Jan Martinik & Hanno Müller-Brachmann; Andrew Cornall, producer (London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices)

Little: Soldier SongsCorrado Rovaris, conductor; Johnathan McCullough; James Darrah & John Toia, producers (The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra)

Poulenc: Dialogues Des CarmélitesYannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Karen Cargill, Isabel Leonard, Karita Mattila, Erin Morley & Adrianne Pieczonka; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

It's A Long WayMatthew Guard, conductor (Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver & Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand'Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O'Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus & Pacific Chorale)

Rising w/The CrossingDonald Nally, conductor (International Contemporary Ensemble & Quicksilver; The Crossing)

Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-AntiphonsKaspars Putniņš, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir)

Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John ChrysostomBenedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons & Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir)

The Singing GuitarCraig Hella Johnson, conductor (Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet & Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By WalkingJACK Quartet

Akiho: Seven PillarsSandbox Percussion

ArchetypesSérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion

Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid TearsYo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax

BruitsImani Winds

Best Classical Instrumental Solo



Alone TogetherJennifer Koh

An American MosaicSimone Dinnerstein

Bach: Sonatas & PartitasAugustin Hadelich

Beethoven & Brahms: Violin ConcertosGil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)

Mak BachMak Grgić

Of PowerCurtis Stewart

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album



ConfessionsLaura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist

Dreams Of A New Day - Songs By Black ComposersWill Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist

MythologiesSangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann (Virginie D'Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler)

Schubert: WinterreiseJoyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

Unexpected ShadowsJamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz)

Best Classical Compendium



American Originals - A New World, A New CanonAGAVE & Reginald L. Mobley; Geoffrey Silver, producer

Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces For OrchestraMichael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer

Cerrone: The Arching PathTimo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum; Mike Tierney, producer

PlaysChick Corea; Chick Corea & Birnie Kirsh, producers

Women Warriors - The Voices Of ChangeAmy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Akiho: Seven PillarsAndy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion)

Andriessen: The Only OneLouis Andriessen, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: ArchetypesClarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)

Batiste: Movement 11'Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)

Shaw: Narrow SeaCaroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion)

Best Music Video



Shot In The DarkAC/DCDavid Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer

FreedomJon BatisteAlan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer

I Get A Kick Out Of YouTony Bennett & Lady GagaJennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell & Jennifer Lebeau, video producers

PeachesJustin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & GiveonCollin Tilley, video director

Happier Than EverBillie EilishBillie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers

Montero (Call Me By Your Name)Lil Nas XLil Nas X & Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video producers

Good 4 UOlivia RodrigoPetra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez & Tiffany Suh, video producers

Best Music Film



InsideBo BurnhamBo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer

David Byrne's American UtopiaDavid ByrneSpike Lee, video director; David Byrne & Spike Lee, video producers

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los AngelesBillie EilishPatrick Osborne & Robert Rodriguez, video directors

Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In MauiJimi HendrixJohn McDermott, video director; Janie Hendrix, John McDermott & George Scott, video producers

Summer Of Soul(Various Artists)Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers

