Macaulay Culkin dances with Lizzo onstage, social media goes wild

Macaulay Culkin surprised fans with his incredible dance skills.

The actor, 39, was enjoying himself at a Lizzo concert in Los Angeles on Monday night when he was invited up on stage.

MACAULAY CULKIN REPRISES 'HOME ALONE' ROLE IN NEW GOOGLE AD

Lizzo — dressed in all gold — gave Culkin a mic and they danced to what the singer called the “gigolo game.”

“When @lizzobeeating asks you to do a silly dance… You get up there and do a silly dance,” he captioned a video on Instagram video.

“Make some noise for Macaulay Culkin, everybody!” the 31-year-old musician yelled to the crowd.

MACAULAY CULKIN CHANGED HIS MIDDLE NAME TO 'MACAULAY CULKIN' FOR CHRISTMAS

Fans commented on the video in support of this friendship we didn't know we need.

"Keep living. Enjoy!" wrote someone.

"My two favorite thingsssss," said another.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Many fans were extremely jealous-- "Omg THATS goals right there!" and "best thing I’ve seen in a very long time," they wrote.

Lizzo is apparently a huge fan of the "Home Alone" actor. She mentioned his name in her song "Like a Girl" in the lyric, “I don’t really need you, I’m Macaulay Culkin home alone."