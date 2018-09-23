Lynyrd Skynyrd honors troops while performing at iHeartRadio: 'God Bless the USA'

At every show, Lynyrd Skynyrd always dedicates a song to the troops, and Saturday night was no different.

The Rock 'N' Roll Hall of Famers took the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas where they performed a "Simple Man."

"May God bless each and every one of them," lead singer Johnny Van Zant stated, honoring the troops.

"God bless the USA," added Van Zant, who was also seen holding up a USA flag towards the end of the band's set.

The band, which also performed their hit "Sweet Home Alabama," closed out their set by paying tribute to members of Lynyrd Skynyrd who've died with the song "Free Bird." (In 1977, the band was struck by tragedy when a plane crash killed lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, backup singer Cassie Gaines and several members of the road crew.)

Back in January, Lynyrd Skynyrd announced their final tour, more than 40 years after the band's debut album was released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.