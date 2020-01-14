Rachel Brosnahan says 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' costumes caused 'corset-related injury'

Beauty is pain on the set of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Rachel Brosnahan, who stars in the Amazon comedy, appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on Monday and revealed that she was injured by one of the show's elaborate costumes.

"I actually got a corset-related injury," said the actress, 29, when asked about wearing the fashion garment every day. "We talk so fast on the show that to get all the words out you can’t really take very many breaths, and I think I wasn’t breathing a lot and I was a bit constrained."

She added: "Apparently some of my ribs are sort of fused together and I can't take super deep breaths anymore.”

Brosnahan chalked it up to "Champagne problems."

While Brosnahan only has to wear the corset to play a character, she has faced harsh criticism over the way she looks.

Last month, Brosnahan revealed that in the beginning of her career, she was repeatedly told to change her look.

"Early on, you get a lot of feedback on auditions... People give it to you like it is [the] Bible, like it is truth,” she said in a Q&A. "I’ve been told so many times I had to change my hair and learn to do my makeup and ‘buy different clothes'... It starts to get into your head."

Luckily, Brosnahan didn't listen to the critics, which seemed to work well for the Emmy winner.

"And all those things are sometimes an attempt to fit a square peg into a round hole," she said. "The right thing will find you.”