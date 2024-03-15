Expand / Collapse search
How Luke Combs skyrocketed to fame: The country music star's road to sold-out shows and chart-topping songs

Combs' worldwide tours are often sold-out events, with thousands filling each venue to hear songs like 'Fast Car' and 'Lovin' On You'

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
Washington Post attacks Luke Combs' rendition of ‘Fast Car’: ‘Complicated’ Video

Washington Post attacks Luke Combs' rendition of ‘Fast Car’: ‘Complicated’

‘The Five’ responds to the Washington Post calling Luke Combs' cover of Tracy Chapman’s ‘Fast Car’ ‘complicated,’ with Greg Gutfeld saying the media ‘tacks race’ onto stories for ratings and clicks.

Luke Combs has had a presiding presence in country music, especially over the past few years. Combs' catchy tunes have allowed him to perform for enthusiastic audiences around the world.

Combs was raised in North Carolina. He was born on March 2, 1990, to parents Rhonda and Chester Combs. He is an only child to the pair.

The country music artist decided to continue his residency in the Tar Heel State and studied at Appalachian State University. Combs dropped out of school with less than one year left in his education to move to Nashville, Tennessee and pursue a career in country music.

Luke Combs in Tennessee

Luke Combs has taken the country music world by storm, quickly rising to the top of the charts. (Terry Wyatt/WireImage)

LUKE COMBS NEARLY LOST HIS HIT SONG ‘WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE’ TO ERIC CHURCH

He released his first EP, "The Way She Rides", in 2014, which was years prior to the release of his debut album, "This One's for You" in 2017. Combs' popular song, "Hurricane" was featured on this album, as well as "When It Rains It Pours." 

Combs' sophomore album, "What You See Is What You Get," was released in November 2019. This album hit number one on the Billboard charts, featuring songs like "Beer Never Broke My Heart," "Lovin' On You," "Cold As You," "Better Together" and "Forever After All."

Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs at the Grammys

Tracy Chapman joined Luke Combs in a rare performance for a duet of her song "Fast Car." (John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

His third album, "Growin' Up" was released in June 2022. "The Kind of Love We Make," "Doin' This" and "Going, Going, Gone" are fan-favorites from this album. 

Combs' most recent album, "Gettin' Old," had a March 2023 release date. "Where the Wild Things Are" is one of the most listened to songs off this fourth album by the country superstar. 

Many viral Combs moments have come from his cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car." After performing "Fast Car" at many of his shows, the singer released the cover in 2023. His cover of the '80s song rose to the top of music charts.

In July of last year, during a show in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Combs brought a young cancer survivor named Cooper up on stage to sing a duet of "Fast Car."

"Fast Car," was performed once again during the Grammys in February 2024, this time with Chapman singing alongside Combs. Chapman's duet with Combs was one of her very few public appearances since her final tour in 2009. 

Combs' music has earned him many high honors, including a total of seven Grammy Awards to date.

Other accolades include winning three Academy of Country Music Awards and nine Country Music Association Awards. 

Nicole and Luke Combs

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking got married in August 2020. (John Shearer/Getty Images)

Aside from his chart-topping music, Combs is married to Nicole Hocking. The two tied the knot in August 2020, in Florida, before welcoming their two sons, Tex Lawrence Combs and Beau Lee Combs, into the world in 2022 and 2023.

In March 2023, Combs posted on his Instagram to announce his wife's second pregnancy.

He wrote, "Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!" The post was overlayed with "Take You with Me," which Combs released later that week.

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

