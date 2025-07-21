Luke Bryan's cheeky joke about viral Coldplay Kiss Cam scandal has concert crowd roaring with laughter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Luke Bryan is the latest star to take a light-hearted jab at the viral Coldplay Kiss Cam moment that involved Astronomer CEO Andy Byron.

During a show on July 17, Bryan took a moment to make a joke and asked the crowd, "Anybody here with your secretary tonight?" according to a video uploaded by Country Now to Instagram.

The country star's joke hit with the audience and an eruption of laughter occurred.

Morgan Wallen also joined in on the fun during a recent show.

During his concert on Friday night at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona, Wallen seemingly referenced the viral video when addressing the crowd ahead of his performance of his song, "I’m A Little Crazy."

"Anybody in here with their side chick or whatever, I think you're safe here," he can be heard saying in a video posted to TikTok taken by a concertgoer. "I don't condone cheating, anymore."

The Coldplay Kiss Cam scandal has dominated the internet since the show took place on Wednesday, July 16, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

During that performance, Byron appeared on the Kiss Cam with his arms wrapped around a woman, who was later identified as his company’s HR chief, Kristin Cabot. The pair were on the big screen during "The Jumbotron Song," where Martin improvises songs about couples in the audience.

The woman immediately covered her face and turned away from the camera, while a stunned Byron ducked down and exited the frame. Martin then joked that, "Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy."

Chris Martin issued a cheeky warning to fans at Coldplay's first show following the viral scandal.

On Saturday, the group performed at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

"We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd," the 48-year-old said in a video posted on X , which sparked both cheers and laughter from the audience.

"How we’re gonna do that is we’re gonna use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen," said Martin while grinning. "So please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now."

The fan who posted the snippet from Saturday’s show later wrote on X that "zero couples" were shown on the venue’s jumbotron.

Astronomer put out a statement after the incident, writing on social media, " Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability."

"The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter, and we will have additional details to share very shortly."

In another update on Friday, the company announced Byron had been placed on leave and an interim CEO had been appointed. The company later informed followers on Saturday that Byron had resigned from the company.

"Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted," the X post read in part. "The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO."

It appears that Kristin is married to Andrew Cabot, the CEO of Privateer Rum. Fox News Digital confirms that they purchased a home as a married couple in April 2024. According to the New York Post, Cabot’s previous divorce was finalized in 2022. No divorce records were found for Byron, who appears to still be married.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco and Lori Bashian contributed to this report.