Luke Bryan tests positive for coronavirus, to skip 'American Idol'

Luke Bryan has tested positive for COVID-19.

The country singer announced the news on Monday and added that he will step back from his judging duties on "American Idol."

Paula Abdul, an original judge on the reality singing competition series, was announced as Bryan's replacement for Monday's show. She will join Lionel Richie and Katy Perry on the panel.

"I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show," Bryan tweeted earlier Monday. "I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon."

A post on the "American Idol" Twitter account said that Bryan was in quarantine and resting at home, adding, "we’re wishing him a speedy recovery."

He was scheduled to be a remote part of Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS, but that pre-taped appearance has also been scuttled.

"American Idol," in the process of winnowing its field of 16 performers down to the top 12, is following "strict, rigorous, COVID guidelines" on the production, with frequent testing for the virus, ABC and producer Fremantle said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.