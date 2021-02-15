Luke Bryan insists 'communication is key' in 14-year-long marriage to wife Caroline

Luke Byran and his wife Caroline celebrated 14 years of marriage in December and the country star revealed their relationship is only getting stronger with time.

The musician, 44, explained how "communication is key" and pursuing one's own passions is extremely important.

"Obviously quarantine has certainly put its share of new things to navigate," Bryan joked to People magazine. "Caroline and I are used to spending quite a bit of time apart, and now I'm just here every day. But the main thing with us is properly inserting alcohol in parts of the relationship — it does a really, really good job for us. I'm playing!"

"It's all about communication and giving each other time to go do the things that we're passionate about," he adds. "But the communication is so critical. When you get your wires crossed... I know it sounds cliché, but never go to bed mad. You really have to abide by that stuff," he added.

LUKE BRYAN SAYS HIS FANS KEEP HIM GROUNDED AMID FAME

The "American Idol" judge explained how marriage comes with hard work and in his experience, you can't let something little escalate into something big.

"Sitting and letting something small turn into a big event is not how you make it," Bryan said. "[Once you] have a family, you're doing this with your family – it's a lot. But you've walked down the aisle and you've said in front of God, 'This is who I'm going to be with forever.' You have to work so hard at it."

Bryan added how he feels extremely blessed and grateful for his family and career.

LUKE BRYAN'S WIFE CAROLINE OPENS UP ABOUT COUPLE'S MISCARRIAGE: ‘IT’S A TRUE LOSS’

"It never gets easier, but when you can share a wonderful life together, it makes it all worth it," he gushed. "We have a great time too — whether we're Mom or Dad, or we're able to go somewhere by ourselves — we're really, really still so blessed that we've been able to navigate all this and my career, and then have a great marriage through it all."

The couple share sons, Thomas "Bo" Boyer, 12, and Tatum "Tate" Christopher, 10, together, and are raising their nephew, Til, 19, and nieces Jordan, 25, and Kris, 22, after their parents (Bryan's sister and brother-in-law) died a few years apart.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We never thought twice about it," Caroline said to ABC News in 2017 of their blended family. "You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about. 'Should we take this on?' We just did that."