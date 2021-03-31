Expand / Collapse search
Luke Bryan
Published

Luke Bryan reveals painful injury after fishing hook gets stuck in his finger: 'This is gonna leave a mark'

The country singer had to cut his fishing activities short to receive medical attention

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Luke Bryan showed off a horrific injury that took place during a fishing outing with a friend on Tuesday.

The country singer-songwriter, who is 44, shared a gruesome video on Instagram on Monday that showed a fishing lure pierced through his thumb in two separate places.

"Well...this is gonna leave a mark," Bryan says in a video as he stood inches from the water, showing an up-close look at his thumb with a bit of blood on it. "Pretty sure that's in my bone."

In subsequent posts shared to his Instagram Story, the "American Idol" judge explained he had gone out on a fishing trip with his guitar tech, Russ, when the injury took place.

LUKE BRYAN INSISTS 'COMMUNICATION IS KEY' IN 14-YEAR-LONG MARRIAGE TO WIFE CAROLINE

Luke Bryan showed a painful yet minor injury he suffered while out on a fishing trip on Tuesday.

Luke Bryan showed a painful yet minor injury he suffered while out on a fishing trip on Tuesday. (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

"I invited Russ on a fishing trip and leave it to me, I ruined the fishing trip. But we'll be back on the water in about 25 minutes," Bryan said calmly.

Another video shows him in the waiting room of a medical facility. "We're violating HIPPA somehow," he said before letting out some laughter.

All appeared to be ok, however, as an hour later he posted a video from the water with Russ by his side. "Got the hook out! We're back!" he updated fans, giving them a thumbs up.

CORONAVIRUS FORCES LUKE BRYAN’S BEER, TWO LANE LAGER, TO SUSPEND PRODUCTION

Instagram placed a "sensitive content" warning on Bryan's video.

The 'For a Boat' singer was treated for the injury and made his way back to the water with his guitar tech named Russ.

The 'For a Boat' singer was treated for the injury and made his way back to the water with his guitar tech named Russ. (AP)

The "One Margarita" singer's post received attention from friends and fans who were shocked by what they saw.

"I leave your a-- for 2 hours and this happens...damn baby," Bryan's wife, Caroline Bryan, commented.

"This is gonna hurt your Yelp reviews...," pro golfer Justin Thomas joked.

"Huntin, Fishin, lovin every day," wrote fellow country star Jake Owen as a nod to Bryan's song.

"You're supposed to get that part in the fish's mouth Luke," another said.

"To help with that pain you better 1 margarita, 2 margarita, shot!! a wise man once said," another reacted with Bryan's lyrics.

