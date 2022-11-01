Luke Bryan and Ron DeSantis ripped by liberal Twitter, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly slammed by Christians

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

‘THIS FELT RIGHT’ - Luke Bryan responds to criticism after Gov. Ron DeSantis appears at concert. Continue reading here.

‘ABHORRENT’ - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly crucified for 'mocking' Christianity in Halloween costumes. Continue reading here…

AGE GAP - Josh Duhamel tops Halloween costume contest with wife Audra in Anna Nicole Smith and J. Howard Marshall garb. Continue reading here…

‘I WAS THE ADULT’ - Jerry Lee Lewis’ former teen bride reflects on the star's death, their shocking marriage. Continue reading here…

MATERIAL GIRL - Madonna poses topless in gold corset in series of wild photos. Continue reading here…

'WE ARRIVED AT THIS DECISION AMICABLY' - Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen speak out amid bombshell divorce filing. Continue reading here…

‘I DO NOT THINK I WILL EVER TOUR AGAIN’ - Dolly Parton says she's done with touring, wants to be 'closer to home' with her husband as they get older. Continue reading here…

‘TIMES HAVE CHANGED’ - ‘Outlander’ actor says graphic shot during ‘horrific’ rape scene broke his trust with producers. Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - D.H. Peligro, drummer for 'Dead Kennedys,' 'Red Hot Chili Peppers,' dead at 63. Continue reading here…

WILDE HISTORY - Olivia Wilde: How Harry Styles' girlfriend went from DC elite to controversial 'Don’t Worry Darling' director. Continue reading here…

