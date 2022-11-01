Luke Bryan and Ron DeSantis ripped by liberal Twitter, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly slammed by Christians
‘THIS FELT RIGHT’ - Luke Bryan responds to criticism after Gov. Ron DeSantis appears at concert. Continue reading here.
‘ABHORRENT’ - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly crucified for 'mocking' Christianity in Halloween costumes. Continue reading here…
AGE GAP - Josh Duhamel tops Halloween costume contest with wife Audra in Anna Nicole Smith and J. Howard Marshall garb. Continue reading here…
‘I WAS THE ADULT’ - Jerry Lee Lewis’ former teen bride reflects on the star's death, their shocking marriage. Continue reading here…
MATERIAL GIRL - Madonna poses topless in gold corset in series of wild photos. Continue reading here…
'WE ARRIVED AT THIS DECISION AMICABLY' - Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen speak out amid bombshell divorce filing. Continue reading here…
‘I DO NOT THINK I WILL EVER TOUR AGAIN’ - Dolly Parton says she's done with touring, wants to be 'closer to home' with her husband as they get older. Continue reading here…
‘TIMES HAVE CHANGED’ - ‘Outlander’ actor says graphic shot during ‘horrific’ rape scene broke his trust with producers. Continue reading here…
REST IN PEACE - D.H. Peligro, drummer for 'Dead Kennedys,' 'Red Hot Chili Peppers,' dead at 63. Continue reading here…
WILDE HISTORY - Olivia Wilde: How Harry Styles' girlfriend went from DC elite to controversial 'Don’t Worry Darling' director. Continue reading here…
