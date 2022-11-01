Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter
Published

Luke Bryan and Ron DeSantis ripped by liberal Twitter, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly slammed by Christians

The Fox News Entertainment newsletter brings you the latest Hollywood headlines, celebrity interviews and stories from Los Angeles and beyond.

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

Luke Bryan was ridiculed by Liberal Twitter for bringing Gov. Ron DeSantis out on stage at one of his Florida concerts, so he responded. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly angered Christians with their Halloween costume.

Luke Bryan was ridiculed by Liberal Twitter for bringing Gov. Ron DeSantis out on stage at one of his Florida concerts, so he responded. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly angered Christians with their Halloween costume. (Terry Wyatt/Instagram)

‘THIS FELT RIGHT’ - Luke Bryan responds to criticism after Gov. Ron DeSantis appears at concert. Continue reading here.

‘ABHORRENT’ - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly crucified for 'mocking' Christianity in Halloween costumes. Continue reading here…

AGE GAP - Josh Duhamel tops Halloween costume contest with wife Audra in Anna Nicole Smith and J. Howard Marshall garb. Continue reading here…

Myra Gale Brown married Jerry Lee Lewis, her second cousin, when she was just 13 years old. Lewis was 22.

Myra Gale Brown married Jerry Lee Lewis, her second cousin, when she was just 13 years old. Lewis was 22. (Tom Baffer/NY Daily News Archive)

‘I WAS THE ADULT’ - Jerry Lee Lewis’ former teen bride reflects on the star's death, their shocking marriage. Continue reading here…

MATERIAL GIRL - Madonna poses topless in gold corset in series of wild photos. Continue reading here…

'WE ARRIVED AT THIS DECISION AMICABLY' - Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen speak out amid bombshell divorce filing. Continue reading here…

Dolly Parton, 76, shared in a new interview that while she is making new music, she does not believe she will venture out on tour again.

Dolly Parton, 76, shared in a new interview that while she is making new music, she does not believe she will venture out on tour again. (Rick Kern/FilmMagic)

‘I DO NOT THINK I WILL EVER TOUR AGAIN’ - Dolly Parton says she's done with touring, wants to be 'closer to home' with her husband as they get older. Continue reading here…

‘TIMES HAVE CHANGED’ - ‘Outlander’ actor says graphic shot during ‘horrific’ rape scene broke his trust with producers. Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - D.H. Peligro, drummer for 'Dead Kennedys,' 'Red Hot Chili Peppers,' dead at 63. Continue reading here…

WILDE HISTORY - Olivia Wilde: How Harry Styles' girlfriend went from DC elite to controversial 'Don’t Worry Darling' director. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending