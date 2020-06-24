'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' star Arkansas Mo charged with misusing emergency relief funds

"Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta" star Arkansas Mo has been indicted for allegedly using coronavirus relief funds obtained via the federal government for luxury items, federal officials said Wednesday.

Arkansas Mo -- whose real name is Maurice Fayne, 37 -- was charged with bank fraud, making a false statement to a federally insured financial institution and money laundering, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

Fayne was initially arrested in May on a charge of bank fraud.

The charges are related to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a federal program designed to help small businesses make ends meet while they have been closed or severely restricted by local governments due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The reality star allegedly used the funds to pay for luxuries such as a Rolls-Royce and custom jewelry, and restitution in a previous fraud case, officials said.

The DOJ also said that Fayne has been charged with wire fraud due in connection to a Ponzi scheme.

“Despite the difficult times the recent Coronavirus pandemic has caused, the FBI and our federal partners continue to be vigilant in making sure funds provided by programs like [Paycheck Protection Program] are used as intended,” Chris Hacker, the special agent in charge of the Atlanta FBI office, said in the news release.

According to the news release, Fayne, who is out on bond, denied an interview with federal officials in relation to the charges.

Officials say that the trucking business Fayne filed for the loan under never made enough money to cover its expenses and that he encouraged people to invest in order to fund his luxurious lifestyle.

Fayne's attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.