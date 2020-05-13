'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' star Arkansas Mo spent emergency loan on Rolls Royce, jewelry, authorities say

"Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta" star Arkansas Mo used recently spent an emergency loan obtained by the federal government to lease a car and buy jewelry in addition to making child support payments, authorities said.

Arkansas Mo -- real name Maurice Fayne -- was arrested Monday on a charge of bank fraud, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

Fayne, 37, applied for a federal loan to support his transportation business Flame Trucking during the coronavirus pandemic, stating in the application that the company had 107 employees with an average payroll of $1.49 million.

Officials said that he received over $2 million after applying for a $3 million loan.

According to the release, Fayne spent more than $1.5 million of that loan toward jewelry, which included the purchases of a Rolex watch and a diamond ring, as well as to lease a 2019 Rolls Royce Wraith.

$40,000 was also used to pay child support.

“At a time when small businesses are struggling for survival, we cannot tolerate anyone driven by personal greed, who misdirects federal emergency assistance earmarked for keeping businesses afloat,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.

When he met with investigators last week, Fayne denied spending the loan on anything besides payroll and business expenses. But on Monday, federal agents searched Fayne's home and seized the jewelry and around $80,000 in cash, including $9,400 Fayne had in his pockets, the release said.

Fayne has appeared in nine episodes of "Live & Hip-Hop: Atlanta," according to IMDb, last appearing in June of 2017. Fayne is the love interest of longtime star Karlie Redd.

It's unclear whether Fayne had an attorney who could comment on his behalf, and reps for "Love & Hip-Hip" did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report