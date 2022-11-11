Louis Tomlinson reveals he used to be bothered by Harry Styles' success after One Direction breakup

Louis Tomlinson is getting candid about life after the breakup of One Direction.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the singer-songwriter detailed his struggle trying to make a name for himself, while his former bandmate Harry Styles seemed to be finding success in his solo career.

"I'd be lying if I said it didn't bother me at first," Tomlinson explained, "but it's not surprising to me that Harry's the most commercially successful because he really fits the mold of a modern star."

One Direction was formed in 2010 after each member auditioned for the British singing competition "X Factor" as individuals, but were put together as a band by Simon Cowell and the other judges. While the band came in third on the show, they went on to find massive success, performing together until their breakup in 2016.

Tomlinson released his first single with Steve Aoki called "Just Hold On" less than a year later. He found moderate success, reaching No. 2 on the charts in the U.K., and No. 52 in the U.S. Styles, on the other hand, released his first single "Sign of the Times" in April 2017, which reached No. 4 in the U.S. and went multi-platinum.

ONE DIRECTION STAR LOUIS TOMLINSON ON STAYING POSITIVE AFTER DEATH OF HIS MOTHER AND SISTER

In 2020, Tomlinson released his first solo full-length album, "Walls." The effort reached No. 9 on the U.S. Billboard 200 charts. Styles' eponymous debut album was released in May 2017, and went on to become the ninth best-selling album worldwide of that year.

"I didn't know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was other members of the band," Tomlinson said of his own success within the industry.

Meanwhile, Styles went on to release his second studio album, "Fine Line," in 2019, which debuted at No. 1 in the U.S. and has gone on to be certified triple platinum. The album's fourth single, "Watermelon Sugar," debuted atop the Billboard chart, making it his first No. 1 single in the U.S.

Earlier this year, he released his third studio album "Harry's House," which once again debuted at No. 1. Prior to the release of the album, Styles headlined Coachella, and he is currently on a sold-out world tour. He's also appeared in movies, making his big-screen debut in the 2017 film "Dunkirk," and he is currently starring in Olivia Wilde's film "Don't Worry Darling." Styles is also set to appear in the upcoming movie "My Policeman."

"He's not just doing music, he's got film as well, and the tour he's done is unbelievable," Tomlinson said. "It took me a while to work out where I stand."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Tomlinson made it clear he holds no ill-will towards his former bandmate, saying there is nothing but love between them and that he is proud of Styles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I look on Harry like a brother, man," he said. "I have a lot of pride for what he's doing."

Tomlinson took a break from making music, but is set to release his second studio album, "Faith in the Future," on Friday. The album's lead single, "Bigger Than Me," bowed in September.