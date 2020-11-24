One Direction star Louis Tomlinson on staying positive after death of his mother and sister

Even though Louis Tomlinson has suffered terrible losses in his life, he's committed to keeping positive.

The former One Direction star, 28, opened up about how the death of his mother and sister in a short period of time completely altered his way of thinking

"You know what, maybe because I’ve had real dark moments in my life, they’ve given me scope for optimism. In the grand scheme of things, of what I’ve experienced, these everyday problems...they don’t seem so bad," Tomlinson told The Telegraph.

Tomlinson's mother, Johannah Deakin, died in 2016 after a battle with cancer. She was 43 years old. His 18-year-old sister, Félicité, died in 2019 from an accidental overdose.

LOUIS TOMLINSON’S SISTER FELICITE, 18, 'ACCIDENTALLY OVERDOSED' ON 'PERFECT STORM' OF COCAINE, XANAX AND OXYCODONE

The musician dedicated his new single "Two of Us" from his album WALLS to his mother. He sings, "It's been a minute since I called you, you'll never know how much I miss you, the day that they took you."

Of his record, Tomlinson explained to The Telegraph, "You know, because of my story, my album was a little heavy at times and a little somber and as I'm sure you're aware, from talking to me, now, that isn't who I am."

The singer added how he doesn't "like people feeling sorry for me. That’s the last thing I want."

Back in 2017, Tomlinson said his mother's death almost broke him at the time. "But it was my mum who said to me that I've just got to keep going," he told Billboard. "She told me very sternly that she wanted me to."

ONE DIRECTION RETURNS TO INSTAGRAM BEFORE 10-YEAR ANNIVERSARY, SENDS FANS INTO A FRENZY

In 2019, Tomlinson echoed his sentiments to The Guardian. He described, "That whole dark side I’ve gone through, it sounds stupid to say, but it gives me strength everywhere else in my life because that’s the darkest sh*t that I’m going to have to deal with."

"So it makes everything else... not feel easier and not less important, but in the grand scheme of things, you see things for what they are," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’ve turned something that’s really dark into something that empowers me, makes me stronger,” Louis explained to the outlet at the time. “I don’t want people to feel sorry for me. That’s not how I feel for myself. Somehow it fuels me.”