Louis C.K. collaborator Pamela Adlon compares his sexual misconduct scandal to 9/11

"I've had a few 9/11s in my life, including the real 9/11."

LOUIS C.K. PERFORMS AT COMEDY CLUB FOR FIRST TIME SINCE SEXUAL MISCONDUCT SCANDAL

"Better Things" star and creator Pamela Adlon told The New Yorker that she traumatized enough by Louis C.K.'s sexual misconduct scandal to liken it to the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

"It felt like the world was ending. I was his champion and he was my champion for 10 years," she said. "And then you've got these women, who've all been through these things. And you’re, like, what does that mean? What did you do?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In November 2017, C.K. confessed to masturbating in front of several women, some of whom he worked with, and has since been disgraced in the comedy and entertainment communities.

Adlon confessed to hearing rumors about C.K.'s conduct before the scandal broke and that she warned him that an expose may be coming after reporters started making phone calls to people close to him. She clarified, however, that despite masturbating in their onscreen work together in "Lucky Louie" and sexually assaulting her character in "Louie," that he never masturbating in front of her in real life, with or without her consent.

SARAH SILVERMAN SAYS LOUIS C.K. MASTURBATED IN FRONT OF HER WITH HER CONSENT

“I felt like I was going to get arrested,” she said. “I just felt, like, paranoid. That there were people around every corner ... It’s not a logical feeling. I just didn’t want to go outside.”

“I felt enormous empathy for him. And for any woman whose reality is that somebody f—ked her up. Because I’ve been there.” I asked her if she meant with C.K. specifically.

LOUIS C.K. JOKES ABOUT SEXUAL MISCONDUCT SCANDAL

"I wanted the world to calm down. I wanted a conversation to happen," she said of C.K.'s scandal. "I don’t think there’s anything that can compare with a massive public shaming like that.” She's also disgusted with having to speak on the issue at all, saying, "Anybody who has any association with him is peppered [with questions]. Sarah Silverman is his f—king spokesperson.”

SARAH SILVERMAN APOLOGIZES TO LOUIS C.K. SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ACCUSER

Still, Adlon, who says she hasn't spoken with C.K. "for a long time," admits she's been the victim of "f—ked up things" from other people, but refuses to name names.

She explained, "You sit there, and you go, ‘I don’t want my name to be linked with their names for the rest of my life. I don’t want to go after somebody’s family,’ ” but then considered it further before concluding, "Are they a predator? Can this happen to somebody else? Then you certainly have to speak up and say something."