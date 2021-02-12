Lori Loughlin requests return of passport following completion of prison sentence

Lori Loughlin has requested the return of her passport following the completion of her prison sentence.

Loughlin, 56, was released from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Dublin, Calif. back on Dec. 28. She completed a two-month sentence there for her involvement in the national college admissions scandal that exposed the rich and famous engaging in illegal schemes to cheat on standardized tests and buy their kids into some of the country's top schools.

Federal court documents obtained by Fox News show the "Full House" alum requested on Feb. 10 for the return of her United States passport which has been in the custody of the United States Pretrial Services Office since March 27, 2019.

According to the docs, Loughlin's lawyers spell out the steps she's taken to finish the terms of her sentence. In addition to serving two months behind bars, Loughlin was sentenced to two years of supervised release, was ordered to 100 hours of community service and given a fine of $150,000.

BOB SAGET HAS 'LOVE' FOR LORI LOUGHLIN DESPITE PRISON SENTENCE, SAYS 'A LOT OF OTHER PEOPLE' DESERVE JAIL TIME

Her legal team notes that on Nov. 24, 2020, "the government filed a Satisfaction of Judgment confirming that Ms. Loughlin had paid her fine in full." She was released from her two-month prison stint on Dec. 28 after checking into the FCI Dublin facility on Oct. 30.

"Accordingly, Ms Loughlin respectfully requests that the Court direct the United States Pretrial Services Office to return Ms. Loughlin's United States passport to her undersigned counsel. The government assents to this request," her attorneys, Sean M. Berkowitz and William J. Trach wrote.

CALIFORNIA FINANCIER AGREES TO PLEAD GUILTY IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

Loughlin's husband, Mossimo Giannulli, continues to serve his five-month prison sentence at a facility in Lompoc, Calif. Similar to Loughlin, the fashion designer was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

The couple's sentences came after the pair pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, recruited onto the University of Southern California's crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.

In addition to the sentence, Loughlin was fired from roles on both Netflix's "Fuller House" and Hallmark's "When Calls the Heart" after her role in the scandal came to light in 2019.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Back in December, Angela Reddock-Wright, managing attorney of the Reddock Law Group, told Fox News that Loughlin plans after prison will most likely include "redeeming herself by showing she still has an active career with lots of supporters."

"While she was away, it was clear that many of her fans still supported her and missed her being a part of her popular Hallmark Christmas movies," Reddock-Wright added. "Hollywood loves a redemption and comeback story so as a beloved 'girl next door' actor of many years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am sure her team will help her 'turn lemons into lemonade' and help restore her career. I would not be surprised if she already has a project in the works," the attorney predicted.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.