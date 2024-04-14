Lori Loughlin recalls she ‘fell to my knees’ when she learned Bob Saget died

Lori Loughlin shared some of the grief she felt upon learning of her co-star and friend Bob Saget’s death.

Speaking on the "How Rude, Tanneritos!" podcast, hosted by her "Full House" co-stars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber, Loughlin vividly recalled the moment she heard about Saget’s tragic passing.

"I was playing golf. It was a Sunday, and I was with [husband Mossimo Giannulli] and we just came off the golf course and I had my phone in my bag," Loughlin recalled.

She continued, "I took my phone out of my bag, and I had probably 25 missed phone calls. As I'm looking at my phone, I have 25 missed phone calls from John [Stamos]. I have 15 missed calls from Dave [Coulier]. I think I had a few missed phone calls from Candace [Cameron-Bure]. And as I'm looking at my phone and I'm thinking, 'Oh, that's not good,' all these missed phone calls, I couldn’t imagine what was going on, my phone rang in my hand and it was Jodie."

Loughlin remembered answering and Sweetin telling her, "It’s Bob…he’s gone."

"I just fell to my knees. And I just remember [Mossimo] trying to pick me up and get me out to the car to the parking lot," Loughlin shared. "It was just…I still can't believe it. I still can't believe it. It's still is hard to believe."

Saget died from accidental head trauma on January 9, 2022, at the age of 65. Per a statement from his family at the time, he had "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep."

Sweetin called the week dealing with Saget’s death "surreal," and Loughlin agreed, adding, "it still is."

"It's such a loss. You somehow still think, 'Oh, maybe he'll come back.' It's just hard to believe," she said.

"But he was great, and what a good man. Three beautiful daughters," Loughlin added. "His first wife Sherri is just a lovely person, and Kelly [Rizzo] is just amazing. And I’m glad, even though their time was short, he found Kelly. He waited a long time on Kelly to have that kind of love. I’m glad he had it for a little while."

She also noted that she feels for Saget’s daughters, saying, It’s a big loss for all of us, but especially for them."

Rizzo revealed in January of this year that Loughlin actually made it to Saget’s grave before she did to leave flowers on the second anniversary of his death.

"I went to visit him at the cemetery in the morning, and it was actually kind of a funny moment because I brought a few, like, small flowers. And right when I got there, there was a massive flower arrangement," Rizzo told Fox News Digital. "I knew that it was from Lori Loughlin. I'm like, 'I bet that's from Lori.' And, sure enough, they were from Lori."

"It was really nice to see that she'd been there too and we both left some flowers for Bob. It was nice that I got to spend that time with him," she added.

On the podcast, Loughlin confirmed she still regularly visits Saget’s grave.

"My route for Project Angel Food when I make my deliveries is right near the cemetery. So, quite often what I do is I'll do the deliveries and then I'll stop and get flowers and I'll go up and I'll put them on the grave," she explained.

"There's something oddly comforting. His family is there, so he's close by his mom and his dad and his sister. But that he's so close to Warner Bros. where we shot the show is kind of oddly comforting," Loughlin added.