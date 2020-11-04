Lori Loughlin is a 'wreck' during first few days in prison: report

Lori Loughlin is reportedly having a tough first week in prison.

The 56-year-old actress started her two-month prison sentence on Friday for her role in the college admissions scandal.

She reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., on Friday, a U.S. Bureau of Prisons spokesperson at the facility confirmed to Fox News.

Just five days in, sources tell Us Weekly she went into her sentence "strong" but is still reeling from her new reality.

“She had her faith and the support of her family, but the first few days and road ahead are daunting,” the source told the magazine.

A second insider told the outlet that the "Fuller House" alum is trying "her best to be brave" but there has been "nothing that could dissipate her fears" in recent weeks.

“It’s only two months but she’s dreading it," the second source added. "Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged.”

The second source added that she's been a "wreck."

FCI Dublin is a low-security federal prison for roughly 1,200 female inmates. The BOP spokesperson confirmed it is the same facility where "Desperate Housewives" actress Felicity Huffman served 11 days of a planned two-week sentence for similar crimes.

Back in August, a federal judge sentenced Loughlin to the two-month term. The sentencing came months after she and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William “Rick” Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, recruited onto University of Southern California's crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.

During the Aug. 22 sentencing hearing, Loughlin -- who was wearing a white blouse and appeared virtually via Zoom -- initially seemed calm, showing little emotion as her attorney BJ Trach said she is “profoundly sorry” for her actions. But when it was Loughlin's turn to address the judge, she forced back tears as she apologized.

"I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process and in doing so I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass,” she said. “I have great faith in God, and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good.”

The sentences put an end to more than a year of legal battles. Loughlin and Giannulli initially pleaded not guilty to expanded charges of bribery brought against them in October along with 11 other parents swept up in the scandal. In May, the duo shocked many when they changed course and agreed to plead guilty as Huffman did in 2019.

In their plea agreement, Loughlin, 56, agreed to serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service.

Giannulli, meanwhile, will serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin's time in prison comes early, as a judge decided in August that both she and Giannulli had until Nov. 19 to report to prison. As of Friday, Giannulli has yet to report to a facility to begin his five-month sentence.

In addition to the sentence, Loughlin was fired from roles on both Netflix's "Fuller House" and Hallmark's "When Calls the Heart" after her role in the scandal came to light in 2019.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy and The Associated Press contributed to this report