Felicity Huffman's daughter lands acting role after college admissions scandal

Felicity Huffman's daughter has landed an acting role after the college admissions scandal dragged her into the spotlight and resulted in her mother serving time behind bars.

Sophia Macy, 19, will star in an episode of "The Twilight Zone," according to the Associated Press.

FELICITY HUFFMAN'S DAUGHTER TO ATTEND COLLEGE FOLLOWING ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

A CBS announcement lists the budding actress on its list for season two casting of the show. Few details were released for Sophia's role, but the casting sheet says her character, along with another played by actress Abbie Hern, will be "introduced."

While Huffman and William H. Macy's eldest daughter's acting career is taking off, their younger daughter, Georgia, 17, recently updated her Instagram profile to reveal she is attending Vassar College in 2020.

Huffman served 11 days in prison for her role in the national college admissions scandal that exposed the actress and others' illegal schemes of buying their kids admission into some of the country's most prestigious schools.

FELICITY HUFFMAN PLEADS GUILTY IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCAM

The 57-year-old "Desperate Housewives" star pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She confessed to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter Sophia's answers on the SAT.

She considered committing the same illegal act for her younger daughter but decided against it.

In addition to serving time in prison, Huffman also received one year of probation, was ordered to complete 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine.

The Emmy-award winning actress had tears in her eyes as she apologized to U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani ahead of her sentencing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm sorry to you, judge. I am deeply sorry to the students, parents and colleges impacted by my actions," she said. "I am sorry to my daughters and my husband. I have betrayed them all."