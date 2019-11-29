Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli had 'low key' 22nd anniversary celebration amid college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, reportedly were not in a celebratory mood on Wednesday as they marked their wedding anniversary.

The couple, who are preparing their case in the college admissions scandal, marked 22 years of marriage, but a source close to them claims the upcoming trial has sucked up all their focus.

LORI LOUGHLIN PARTAKING IN 'GRUELING' MOCK TRIALS AHEAD OF COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL COURT APPEARANCE: REPORT

“Their anniversary is the last thing on their mind, as they’re trying to figure out their legal options and the case against them,” a source told People magazine prior to the big day. “They’re unified and working together to fight these charges, but they’re not really in a celebration mood, as far as I can tell.”

“It’s all business all the time with them as they move through this,” the source added. “Anything they do will be low key and just between the two of them.”

The actress and her husband pleaded not guilty to expanded charges in the college admissions scandal after being counted among 11 parents additionally accused of bribery.

LORI LOUGHLIN LEFT OUT OF 'FULLER HOUSE' FINAL SEASON TRAILER AMID COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL LEGAL BATTLE

Prior to that, the couple were accused of arranging a total collective payment of $500,000 to William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters recruited to USC as athletes on the crew team, despite never having participated in the sport.

The Justice Department announced in October that the duo, along with nine other parents, were indicted on additional federal charges related to bribery. A grand jury in Boston indicted the parents on charges of trying to bribe officials at an organization that receives at least $10,000 in federal funding.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The charge of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The couple was previously hit with charges of money laundering and conspiracy that could land them behind bars for 40 years if convicted on all of them.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.