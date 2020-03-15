Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Departed
Published

Lorenzo Brino, former '7th Heaven' star, dead at 21

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 15Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 15

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Lorenzo Brino, former child actor, has died at the age of 21.

Brino died on Monday, March 9, in the early hours of the morning, the San Bernadino County coroner's office confirmed to Fox News.

'BACHELORETTE' CONTESTANT TYLER GWOZDZ'S CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED

Lorenzo Brino in "7th Heaven"

Lorenzo Brino in "7th Heaven" (The CW)

"He was involved in a car accident," Fox News was told.

Known for playing the twins Sam and David in "7th Heaven" alongside his brothers, Brino has not acted since his days on the show.

'GOOD TIMES' ACTRESS JA'NET DUBOIS CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED

One of Brino's friends shared a video online, featuring clips of the former child actor working out, exploring the outdoors and enjoying time with his friends.

Lorenzo Brino died at the age of 21.

Lorenzo Brino died at the age of 21. (Lorenzo Brino/Twitter)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The video featured the song "See You Again" by Wiz Khalifa and "Good Life" by Kanye West.