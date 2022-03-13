Lizzo criticizes Texas abortion law during SXSW Film Festival keynote session: 'Stay out of my body'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

AUSTIN, Texas – Lizzo had strong opinions on Texas' legislation and policy regarding abortion and transgender children during Sunday's keynote session at the SXSW Film Festival.

Lizzo, who was raised in Houston, said she wasn't "proud to rep" the state's political laws and policies.

"I’m proud to rep Houston, but I’m not proud to rep Texan politics right now," the "Truth Hurts" singer told the audience listening at the Austin Convention Center. "There are very regressive laws being passed right now."

Lizzo was referencing Gov. Greg Abbott's recent decision to label transgender medical procedures "child abuse." The governor ordered Texas Child Protective Services to investigate any reported cases, but a judge reportedly blocked the move on Friday.

"They are taking away the right for young children to have a chance to live authentically as themselves."

"It's a violation of human rights," she added.

She also voiced her opinion on Texas' latest abortion law. The law specifically banned abortion after six weeks, or after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

"The abortion ban is atrocious," Lizzo said. "Mind your business. Stay out of my body."

Lizzo doesn't believe that Texas lawmakers are focused on the right things and said that they are "letting [Texans] down."

"We got a lot of other things that we need," Lizzo said, before adding, "there are people in charge who can change things on a systemic level, and they’re letting us down."

Besides politics, Lizzo touched on a number of other topics including a new album and how she learned to love herself.

The singer, who last released an album in 2019, revealed that after the keynote session she was flying home to master her new album. Lizzo did not provide details on when the album would be released, but did reveal that fans will get a preview of select songs during her new Amazon Prime show "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls."

"I worked real hard on this, so it better be good," Lizzo said about her new album. "But it’s good."

Lizzo's unscripted reality TV show will premiere on March 24.

Lizzo's brand is all about self-love, but the singer admitted that it didn't come naturally to her when talking about who she was inspired by.

"I will say, that was a long journey because a lot of times I felt like I didn't really have anyone. I felt very alone and I think that's why it's like, ‘oh, her self-love.’"

"It didn't come easy. It came from a sense of deep loneliness. And it's like, well if you're by yourself, make the best of it. Fall in love with yourself. Be inspired by yourself. Big yourself up. And I think once I healed that, whatever that deep wound is maybe I inherited that wound of loneliness and not feeling worthy or lovable, once I did that I was able to see all of these people around me who had been giving me love my entire life."

Later in the session, the singer revealed a secret to her self-love journey. She recently did a TED talk where she discussed, in depth, how twerking led her on a journey of self-discovery.

"I actually think through twerking, I discovered a lot of my self-love," Lizzo further explained Sunday. "I know this sounds so shallow but the certain angles of my a-- while I'm twerking just really led me to appreciate my body so much."

"It led me to find self-love in a physical way," she added. "After that, you just kind of keep going deeper."