Lizzo recalls 'fatphobic, racist and hurtful' comments amid 'Rumors' release with Cardi B

Lizzo is opening up about the onslaught of demeaning comments she received from social media trolls last week after she released her song, "Rumors," which features Cardi B.

The 33-year-old singer and flutist – whose real name is Melissa Jefferson – recalled the hateful messages in an interview with "Good Morning America" and said while she is used to much of the criticism she’s received in her time in the limelight, certain remarks are inexcusable.

"I don't mind critique about me, my music. I don't even mind the fat comments, you know. I just feel like it's unfair, sometimes, the treatment that people like me receive," Lizzo explained in the Wednesday conversation.

Lizzo broke down in tears during an Instagram video about the detestable comments on Monday while responding to her followers.

"It’s like it doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world, you’re going to have people who have something, something mean to say about you," she said in the video. "It’s fatphobic, it’s racist and it’s hurtful."

During the one-on-one sit-down, Lizzo said she simply chooses to call out the hate rather than let it go unnoticed by the masses.

"People are like, ‘Don’t let them see you with your head down,’" she said. "My head is always up. Even when I’m upset and even when I’m crying, my head is up. But I know it’s my job as an artist to reflect at times, and this s--t should not fly. It shouldn’t be OK."

Cardi B also commented on the video Lizzo shared and lauded her fellow Grammy-winning peer for "standing up" for herself.

"When you stand up for yourself they claim your [sic] problematic & sensitive. When you don't they tear you apart until you crying like this," Cardi tweeted on Sunday. "Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. these are nerds looking at the popular table."

Lizzo further pressed how she felt it's "unfortunate" that Black women in the entertainment business "suffer from the marginalization the most and the erasure the most."

"If it weren't for the internet, if it weren't for social media, I could have been erased," she said. "But I chose to be undeniable, and I chose to be loud and I chose to be great. And I'm still here. It's difficult."

Ultimately, Lizzo said if she’s learned anything from her time in showbiz, the arrow points to self-love and not succumbing to the negativity.

"Just remember that self-love is a journey. It doesn’t happen miraculously one day," she orated. "It did not happen for me."

She added of the tough moments: "But all of those days is an opportunity to love yourself."