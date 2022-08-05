'Live with Kelly and Ryan' co-host Kelly Ripa shares big news on Instagram about her new book 'Live Wire'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelly Ripa shared exciting news with her fans about her new book, "Live Wire."

The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host took to INstagram on DATE to announce she will be going on tour to promote her new endeavor.

"Equal parts thrilled and nervous to announce my book tour for LIVE WIRE," the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host wrote on Instagram. "A BOOK TOUR! Imagine that. I'll be joined by some riveting, not to mention sexy guests so head to the link in my bio to learn more."

The mom-of-three will make three stops for her "Live Wire" tour. The first in Red Bank, New Jersey on September 28, then Symphony Space in New YorkCity on September 29 and the final stop will be at Theatre at Westbury in Long Island, New York.

KELLY RIPA CLAPS BACK AT FAN'S CLAIM THAT SHE USED A FILTER ON NATRUAL SELFIE WITH MARK CONSUELOS: ‘IT’S THE ANGLE'

According to the book's description, it is a "collection of personal essays on childhood, motherhood, marriage, her career and the intersection of all the above — putting her thoughtfulness, assertiveness and deep understanding of the dynamics of gender and power on full display."

KELLY RIPA AND MARK CONSUELOS SHOW SOME SKIN IN STEAMY POOLSIDE SNAPSHOT WITH PAL JAKE SHEARS

Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos was quick to support his wife, commenting "Can't wait!!!" on her Instagram post and with his own social media post. He posted on his own Instagram announcing that he would be accompanying Ripa for her first stop in New Jersey as her special guest.

"Honored and extremely proud to be joining my fave @kellyripa in New Jersey for her #LiveWire Book Tour! Use code LIVEWIRE to get your ticket now before they go on sale to the public!"

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

Tickets for Ripa's "Live Wire" book tour go on sale Friday, August 5. The book will be released on September 27.