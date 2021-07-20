Kelly Ripa will write her first-ever book next year, promises 'funny' and 'honest' read

TV host Kelly Ripa will be able to add author to her resume next year after she publishes her first book.

The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" co-host will be penning her first book titled "Live Wire" in 2022, it was revealed on Tuesday.

The book is described as a "collection of personal essays on childhood, motherhood, marriage, her career and the intersection of all the above — putting her thoughtfulness, assertiveness and deep understanding of the dynamics of gender and power on full display."

Ripa, 50, promises not only a comedic page-turner but also a deeply honest one that pulls from her real-life experiences and gives her fans more insight into her personal life than ever before.

KELLY RIPA AND MARK CONSUELOS CALL THEIR MARRIAGE 'OLD-FASHIONED'

"As a professional, as a wife, as a daughter and as a mother, she brings a hard-earned wisdom and an eye for the absurdity of life to every minute of every day. It is her relatability in all of these roles that has earned her fans worldwide and millions of followers on social media," the book’s description continues.

Ripa is married to fellow TV personality Mark Consuelos, with whom she shares sons Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 18, and daughter Lola, 20.

KELLY RIPA GETS TATTOO OF WEDDING DATE IN HONOR OF 25TH ANNIVERSARY WITH HUSBAND MARK CONSUELOS

Ripa has been a public figure on TV and social media for more than two decades. It’s possible that her new book venture may be her first step to cycle out of the public eye. Speaking to Parade in October, she hinted that she’s looking for an end-game strategy that could see her do much more work behind the camera than in front of it in the years to come.

"I've been writing a lot," she revealed at the time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"So my goal ultimately would be to eventually get off camera and start working behind the camera more in that creative aspect because I really do enjoy the writing process so much," the 50-year-old added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ripa began her stint on "Live" in 2001 when she joined Regis Philbin and replaced Kathie Lee Gifford . She hosted with a slew of guest hosts for a time before Michael Strahan became a permanent host alongside her. After a seemingly dramatic turn, Strahan departed and Ryan Seacrest stepped in.

In March, fans noticed that the longtime co-host had taken some time off from "Live with Kelly and Ryan," prompting many to wonder if retirement was imminent. However, it turned out to be just a simple annual break so she could spend a bit of continued time with her family and she returned to her co-hosting chair soon after.

Fox News’ Nate Day contributed to this report.