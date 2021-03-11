Matt Roloff, 'Little People, Big World' star, receives $53G PPP loan to help farm survive pandemic

Matt Roloff, known for appearing in the reality TV show "Little People, Big World," will be able to save his family farm thanks to a U.S. government loan.

According to The Sun, Roloff received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan from Wells Fargo Bank for $53,841 in April 2020 to help his business, The Roloff Company, amid the pandemic.

Roloff, 59, said the money will be used to pay employees and keep his business' doors open.

The 110-acre Roloff Farms is located in Hillsboro, Ore., and is featured on the TLC series. Roloff, his former wife, Amy, 56, and son, Zach, 30, are all listed as employees in the family business.

'LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD' STAR TORI ROLOFF HITS BACK AT TROLL WHO CALLED HER 'FAT,' 'UNHEALTHY'

The couple bought the farm back in 1990 for just $185,000.

Before the pandemic hit, the farm attracted 30,000 visitors per year. It features a pumpkin patch, activities for kids, various sporting fields, and is an event space.

"Roloff Farms is now an annual destination bringing fun and excitement to thousands of both local and worldwide visitors," its website reads.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Amy and Matt split in 2016 after almost 30 years of marriage. In 2019, Amy sold her share of the farm to Matt in the split and moved off the property but still has an interest in the farm.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The PPP was a $953 billion government loan funded under the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) to help certain businesses continue paying their workers.

A rep for Roloff did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.