'Little People, Big World' star Tori Roloff hits back at troll who called her 'fat,' 'unhealthy'

Tori Roloff had a few choice words for an online troll who called her "fat" and "unhealthy."

The "Little People, Big World" star, who is expecting her second child with husband Zach, shared a message for the hater on her Instagram Story on Saturday.

The 28-year-old reality star shared a photo of the troll's direct message to her on Instagram. They had written, "Girl, what happens [sic] with you, you’re so fat.

"Look at her, she’s son [sic] pretty and not so fat. You should try to eat and live like her, look at u, u look so bad, big face, mug everything. Try to take care of yourself please," the unnamed critic wrote. "Try to be healthy for ur family, now ur gonna have 2 kids, give them a good example."

According to Us Weekly, Roloff replied with a lengthy statement.

"I usually do not respond to ridiculousness like this, but what in the actual heck," she wrote on her Story. "I can not believe women talk to other women like this. Calling me fat and unhealthy is the most disgusting thing ever. Comparing me to others is so detrimental."

She continued, "If you want me to be healthy for my family you should be lifting me up not tearing me down. GTFO. I’m pregnant and myself and baby girl are healthy as can be."