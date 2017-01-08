List of winners of the 74th annual Golden Globes
MOTION PICTURES:
—Motion Picture, Drama: "Moonlight."
—Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: "La La Land."
—Actor, Motion Picture, Drama: Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea."
—Actress, Motion Picture, Drama: Isabelle Huppert, "Elle."
—Director, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, "La La Land."
—Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling, "La La Land."
—Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, "La La Land."
—Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Nocturnal Animals."
—Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Viola Davis, "Fences."
—Foreign Language Film: "Elle."
—Animated Film: "Zootopia."
—Screenplay, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, "La La Land."
—Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, "La La Land."
—Original Song, Motion Picture: "City of Stars," ''La La Land."
TELEVISION:
—TV Series, Drama: "The Crown."
—Actor, TV Series, Drama: Billy Bob Thornton, "Goliath."
—Actress, TV Series, Drama: Claire Foy, "The Crown."
—TV Series, Musical or Comedy: "Atlanta."
—Actor, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Donald Glover, "Atlanta."
—Actress, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish."
—Limited Series or TV Movie: "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."
—Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Tom Hiddleston, "The Night Manager."
—Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Sarah Paulson, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."
—Supporting Actor, Series or TV Movie: Hugh Laurie, "The Night Manager."
—Supporting Actress, Series or TV Movie: Olivia Colman, "The Night Manager."
Cecil B. DeMille Award: Meryl Streep.