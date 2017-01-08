2017 Golden Globes: So hot or so not?

Who shined on the Golden Globes red carpet?

Emily Ratajkowski: So Not Emily Ratajkowski turned up at the Golden Globes with a shiny, bedazzled, low-cut yellow dress that had a bit too much going on. (Reuters) emily-ratajkowski:-so-not

Carrie Underwood: So Not Carrie Underwood was overtaken by the many pale pink ruffles on this pale pink gown. Too much girl! (AP) carrie-underwood:-so-not

Mandy Moore: So Hot Mandy Moore stunned on the red carpet tonight in a plunging black Naeem Khan gown. (AP) mandy-moore:-so-hot

Michelle Williams: So Not Michelle Williams usually stuns on the red carpet, but at tonight's Globes she missed the mark in this white crocheted number and black bow choker. (AP) michelle-williams:-so-not

Natalie Portman: So Not A pregnant Natalie Portman wore a canary yellow dress featuring jeweled detailing, but it felt stiff and dated. (AP) natalie-portman:-so-not

So Hot: Millie Bobby Brown Looking like a beautiful glittery doll, 12-year-old Millie Bobby Brown is one of Hollywood's newest stars in the Netflix series "Stranger Things." (Reuters) so-hot:-millie-bobby-brown

Amy Adams: So Hot Amy Adams is black-hot in a strapless sequined number by designer Tom Ford. (AP) amy-adams:-so-hot

Stallone sisters: So Hot Miss Golden Globe trio, Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Stallone and Sophia Stallone looked stunning in all black. (AP ) stallone-sisters:-so-hot

Giuliana Rancic: So Hot E! News host Giuliana Rancic got it right with her floral gown. (AP) giuliana-rancic:-so-hot

Jill Soloway: So Not The "Transparent" creator may have a hit show, but her outfit is a big miss. (AP) jill-soloway:-so-not

Kristin Cavallari: So Hot Kristin Cavallari's sparkling dress has enough glam to make a statement. (AP) kristin-cavallari:-so-hot

Lily Collins: So Hot Lily Collins' dress is a lot to take in, but we can't help but like pink lace paired with a bold open back. (AP) lily-collins:-so-hot