Lisa Rinna steps out after husband Harry Hamlin, boss Andy Cohen pay tribute to her mom, Lois

Lisa Rinna is celebrating the life of her mom, Lois DeAndrade Rinna, who died this week at 93 years old after suffering a stroke.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, 58, has been flooding her social media with tributes to her late mom. "Lois DeAndrade Rinna June 7, 1928 - November 15, 2021 5:05am Heaven Has a New Angel," she wrote Monday alongside a photo of her mom when she was younger.

On Tuesday, she was spotted getting coffee solo dressed in all-black athleisure wear. The reality TV star has been posting a series of pics of her mom, including one from her wedding day, another of Lois drinking a cocktail, and a third one of Lois on the Bravo show.

Rinna's husband, Harry Hamlin, uploaded a throwback photo of Lois with their daughters and wrote, "Bye, Bye! I love you Lois!" and then another photo of the family's kitchen filled with flowers. "Nana! Look at all your flowers!!" he said.

On Tuesday night, Rinna's Bravo boss Andy Cohen toasted Lois on his late-night show, "Watch What Happens Live."

"I want to take a moment to acknowledge Lisa Rinna's mom, Lois, who sadly passed yesterday. We have always loved Lois and her appearances on ‘The Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ We want to take a look back at a few of our favorite moments from her time on the show," the executive producer said.

"Cheers to Lois and to Lisa and everybody in Lois' family. We are sending all of our love," Cohen added.

The reality star’s daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, also shared a post eulogizing her late grandmother.

"My guardian angel for the rest of time.. I love you so much my Lolo… you were and will always be much more than a grandma to me.. you were my best friend," she wrote over a series of photos of her late grandmother. "My strength. My rock. My everything. Your laughter never failed to light up any room you ever walked in. Anyone who got the pleasure to meet you was so blessed.. there will never be anyone like you. Thank you for being the strength our family needed. Thank you for teaching us what it means to be a strong woman… and just like that.. you’re back with Frank.. I know they’re having a party for you.. and you are dancing your way through heaven… you’ll never be gone… ‘I did it my way..’ ‘Me too.’ 5:05."

News of the Rinna family’s loss comes days after Lisa took to Instagram to reveal that her mother had suffered a very serious stroke , noting at the time that she was "transitioning."

"I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke, I am with her now," Rinna said on Wednesday on Instagram. "So lets [sic] celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions."

Lois previously suffered a stroke. In May 2019 Rinna wrote on Twitter, "My Mom had a devastating stroke 6 years ago and had to learn how to walk and talk again months of rehabilitation she is one of the lucky ones. She is not the same as she once was but she has overcome so much. We are blessed and so grateful."

Earlier in her life, Lois also survived an attack from a serial killer.

"A few years ago before I was born my mom was attacked by a man that she worked with," the reality TV star said on a previous episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," as reported by People magazine .

Fortunately, Lois was brave enough to testify against her attacker, resulting in him receiving justice in the 1960s.

