Lisa Rinna reveals her mom Lois 'had a stroke' and is 'transitioning'

Lisa Rinna shared heartbreaking news about her mother, Lois.

The "Real Housewives" star, 58, revealed that the 93-year-old has suffered a stroke and her prognosis is not looking positive.

"I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke, I am with her now," Rinna said on Wednesday on Instagram. "So lets [sic] celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions."

"I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know," she added.

Rinna's daughter with Harry Hamlin, Amelia Gray Hamlin, commented on the post, "Love you nana, forever."

Lois previously suffered a stroke. In May 2019 Rinna wrote on Twitter, "My Mom had a devastating stroke 6 years ago and had to learn how to walk and talk again months of rehabilitation she is one of the lucky ones. She is not the same as she once was but she has overcome so much. We are blessed and so grateful."

Earlier in her life, Lois also survived an attack from a serial killer.

"A few years ago before I was born my mom was attacked by a man that she worked with," the reality TV star said on a previous episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," as reported by People magazine.

"He picked her up at the bus stop and then all of a sudden he started to drive her down this really deserted road," the reality TV star continued. "He tried to rape her. He tried to killer her. Luckily, a military policeman had seen them drive down this deserted road and he knew no one was supposed to be down there and he followed them down. My mom was saved that day by that military policeman."

"That was a really bad thing," said Lois. "I knew him. I thought that was it. He’s straddling. He had a hammer in one hand and a knife in the other."

In 1984, the United Press International reported that during Carpenter’s trial, Lois, who was then known as Lois DeAndrade, was the prosecution’s first witness. She described how Carpenter attacked her with a knife and hammer in 1960 at the San Francisco Presidio.

She testified that Carpenter said he attacked her because "every once in a while, I have this funny quirk."

People magazine reported the Trailside Killer, whose real name is David Carpenter, terrorized the Bay Area by stalking and murdering several people on hiking trails in state parks near San Francisco in the 1970s and early 1980s. At one point, some believed he may have been the Zodiac Killer , but that has since been disproved.

"I was the first one he went to jail for," said Lois of Carpenter’s 1960 conviction. "They gave him seven a half years."

